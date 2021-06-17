COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Opens July 16 at Experience Theatre

Experience Theatre Project presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) each day of the festival.

The show is FREE with a suggested $12 donation per person. Reservations encouraged due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Seats will be spaced in a socially distanced fashion unless COVID-19 rules are lifted. Food and drink packages available for pre-purchase. Reservations will be grouped by orders, so if you buy 8 seats, you and seven of your friends will be grouped together in a pod.

Reserved seats are carved out in the order you arrive at the winery. To get the best seat, VIP seats are available by reservation. Those who do not make a reservation can find a seat behind those who have. Reserved seats $10-$25. Reserve seats at our website: www.experiencetheatreproject.org

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer & Jess Winfield. Directed by Alisa Stewart. Featuring Steven Grawrock, Murren Kennedy, and Erik Montague. Costume Design by Viola Horton. Prop design by Sam Dinkowitz. Set and sound design by Alisa Stewart. Fight choreographer: Kristin Mun. Stage managed by Jenn Lindell.