Broadway Rose Theatre to Present THE EVOLUTION OF MANN Romantic Musical Comedy This Month

Broadway Rose Theatre Company is continuing its 2022 Season of Live Musicals with The Evolution of Mann, based on the novel "Nine Wives" by Dan Elish. Preview performance is Thursday, September 22, with opening night on Friday, September 23, and performances continuing through October 16.

Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Performances are held at The Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard. Tickets are priced from $30 to $50 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.

Henry Mann, a thirty-something New Yorker, is eager to settle down...or so he thinks. He has attended twelve weddings in twelve months and is invited to another by his former girlfriend of five years, Sheila. In hopes of finding his own soul mate, Henry hits the dating scene, focusing on two women: Christine, a sweet schoolteacher with a great jump shot who moonlights as a paralegal; and Tamar, who works in P.R. and is rebounding from an affair with a married man. Throughout his quest, Henry gets a great deal of support from his friend and roommate, Gwen, who is trying to cope with being separated from her wife. With humor and heart, this relatable story depicts the trials of dating and how to build a lasting relationship in the 21st century.

Music and lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen and book and lyrics by Dan Elish. The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Isaac Lamb with music direction from Darcy White. The creative team includes Sean O'Skea (Set Designer), Carl Faber (Lighting Designer), Janelle Sutton (Costume Designer), Jeff Duncan (Prop Designer), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).

The cast comprises Richie Stone as Henry Mann, Kortney Ballenger as Gwen, and Kailey Rhodes as Sheila, Tamar, Christine, and others.

A message on safety:

Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks in the theater. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org/company-updates.