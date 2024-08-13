Bag&Baggage Productions Will Present BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Beginning This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro’s resident professional theater company, will explore the inherent drama in family and bird watching in Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by resident artist Kymberli Colbourne.

John and his daughter Caitlyn are birders. As they scan the skies looking for elusive birds in their suburban backyard, years go by. The world changes; the course of life shifts. Children grow up and parents age. Birds of North America explores the question of how we spend our time on Earth. This exquisitely subtle, luminous, elegiac father-and-daughter drama is not to be missed.

Birds of North America is directed by Bag&Baggage resident artist, and area favorite, Kymberli Colbourne, last seen onstage in Apples in Winter. Kymberli is joined by her husband and Bag&Baggage’s previous technical director Jim Ricks-White who offers his award winning lighting and scenic design, supported by Gabe Costales’ award winning projection design.

B&B is also proud to welcome Pete Schuyler and Paulina Jaeger-Rosete back to the stage in this lyrical two-person drama.

Bag&Baggage is partnering with the Bird Alliance of North America for this show, and is thrilled to welcome them to The Vault for a conversation on the personal, environmental, and community benefits of bird watching.

Birds of North America opens August 16th and runs through September 1st at Bag&Baggage’s The Vault theater in Hillsboro. Tickets can be found online at bagnbaggage.org, by emailing boxoffice@bagnbaggage.org, or by calling 503-345-9590.





