BROADWAY GOES POP Comes to the Good Theater This Month

Good Theater returns for the second half of the 2021/2022 season with BROADWAY GOES POP, a tribute to the pop hits that have made their mark on Broadway. BROADWAY GOES POP stars Good Theater favorites Colleen Clark and John Lanham and also features Good Theater newcomers John Furey and Jackie Grigg. The production opens January 29th and plays through February 8th, 2022 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.



From Burt Bachrach (PROMISES PROMISES) to Elton John (AIDA, THE LION KING) pop music has become part of the Broadway landscape. Colleen Clark, John Lanham and some very special guests will take you on a journey through pop music's greatest Broadway moments. BROADWAY GOES POP features music from pop legends such as Cher, Sting, The Who, Billy Joel, and more. Conceived, written, and directed by GT Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen and music directed by Victoria Stubbs, this fun, upbeat cabaret show is the perfect mood elevator for a Maine winter.



John Lanham has previously been seen on the Good Theater stage as Carlo in A COMEDY OF TENORS, Man #1 in LUCKY STIFF, and in numerous BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER performances. He will take the stage again later this season as Johnny Blood in the Maine premiere of DESPERATE MEASURES. Joining Lanham both in BROADWAY GOES POP and DESPERATE MEASURES is Colleen Clark, who has previously wowed audiences in BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER. These two stellar voices are not to be missed in either production. Rounding out the cast of BROADWAY GOES POP are John Furey and Jackie Grigg, who are making their Good Theater debuts. Join these four stunning vocalists for an unforgettable night of music that will have you dancing in the aisles!



BROADWAY GOES POP plays Saturdays at 12:30, Sundays at 5:00, and Tuesdays at 7:00 (all tickets $24). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.

