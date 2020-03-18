Artslandia To Launch Digital Platform Arts Series

Artslandia launches campaigns across all platforms offering arts-centered content to elevate artistry, lift spirits, and promote connection. Artslandia continues its commitment to the arts, artists, and audiences by bringing art into people's lives, and now homes.

"Though our beloved performances are on hiatus, Artslandia's mission to elevate and celebrate the arts remains steadfast," said Misty Tompoles, Publisher and Founder of Artslandia. "...it seems more important than ever to keep our souls nourished. We are pressing ahead with our work to celebrate the confluence of human connection, even though its expression must temporarily shift. In this unique space of uncertainty, we've decided that the energy we usually pour into elevating the arts will go toward uplifting our community. Instead of cultivating engagement with the arts, we'll cultivate hope. We'll celebrate its power and the beauty of having, sharing, and believing in it."

During this pause of live performances and community gatherings, Artslandia is here for the entire arts community-from artists to arts facilitators, donors to patrons. To bridge the social distance, we'll bring the arts to homes through the company's social media, e-newsletter, podcast, and artslandia.com platforms.

"Good News" is Artslandia's showcase of artists and conversation. The first installment of "Good News," features music from beloved local performers Susannah Mars and Merideth Kaye Clark, along with their exceptional special guest star, Merideth's daughter Ever. The mother-and-daughter duo will make their stage debut in Clackamas Repertory Theatre's The Sound of Music next fall.

GOOD NEWS from Artslandia

DATES: Daily

VENUE: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, artslandia.com



Artslandia's "Happy Hour" series begins Wednesday, March 18 at 5 p.m.

"Happy Hour" segments will stream Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. via Artslandia's Facebook page. The series will feature live performances, interviews, and conversations on arts-related topics.

The "Happy Hour" series kicks off with a concert from the much loved folk-rock trio The Junebugs. Band members Moses Barrett, Kyle Owen, and Sean Vinson cover everything from turn-of-the-century Americana to modern hip-hop, as well as perform their original tunes.

"We invite our community to pour a cup of tea, a glass of wine, or any other Happy Hour drink and tune in every day at 5 o'clock," said host of "Happy Hour," Ashley Coates.

HAPPY HOUR with Artslandia

DATES: Monday-Friday @ 5 p.m.

VENUE: facebook.com/Artslandia/



Artslandia's "Adventures in Artslandia" podcast hosted by Susannah Mars.

Host and performing artist Susannah Mars will continue to regularly engage in intimate conversations with creatives while taking into account the latest guidelines on in-person interactions and state of the arts.

ADVENTURES IN ARTSLANDIA

PODCAST ARCHIVE: artslandia.com/category/podcast/

NEW PODCASTS: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, artslandia.com





