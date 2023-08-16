Artists Repertory Theatre Suspends Production for the 2023-24 Season

Artists Repertory Theatre has made the decision to suspend production of its previously planned 2023-24 Season.

According to a statement, the company cites a lack of funding as the cause of the suspension.

"Most notably, House Bill 2459 was not passed by the Oregon Legislature and resulted in $250,000 not being awarded to us as part of the proposed recovery funding for the arts and cultural sector," the statement reads. "The bill would have appropriated monies to cultural organizations in response to the negative impact of the pandemic on organizational finances."

Read the full statement below:

This news comes as we were set to begin rehearsals for Pueblo Revolt by Dillon Christopher Chitto, which was to be mounted at both the University of Portland and the Center for Native Arts and Cultures.

This shortfall leaves us with insufficient cash on hand to cover critical operating expenses, necessitating immediate reduction of expenses and redirecting staff resources to operational planning and revenue generation.

The timing of this suspension is particularly difficult, as pre-production work for Pueblo Revolt had begun, and we were greatly looking forward to hosting playwright Dillon Christopher Chitto for collaboration during rehearsals. ART deeply regrets that we have been forced to suspend the production of a new play by a Native playwright, with Native actors and a culturally diverse creative team with short notice. We acknowledge the impact this decision has on Dillon, the production team, and the venue partners we were excited to work with.

All of us at Artists Repertory Theatre are actively working to address the stunning reality of this moment. Incoming Managing Director Aiyana Cunningham, and Artistic Director Jeanette Harrison are evaluating all of our options for a path forward, including the potential to present work later in the planned season. With our leadership, ART will methodically assess the multiple factors that converged to create this crisis, and the strategic options for achieving our immediate and long term goals for a sustainable future.

The decision to suspend our season comes as the aftermath of the global pandemic continues to impact regional theaters across the country. ART, like many of our peers, has encountered several challenges, including escalating operational costs, decline in ticket sales, and reduced staffing capacity. Acknowledging these realities, Pancho Savery, ART’s Board Chair, emphasizes, “The ongoing national crisis among regional theatres has presented us with significant obstacles that require careful consideration and action. To navigate these challenges successfully, we believe it is crucial to take this strategic pause in order to focus on key areas that will shape the future of ART and ensure its sustainability.”

We’ll be sharing our progress in addressing this situation as frequently as we are able to. For now, we thank you for your continued support of the 40+ years that our company has been a home for artists and audiences.

In deepest regret and gratitude,

Aiyana and Jeanette

