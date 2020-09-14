Artists Repertory Theatre Debuts New Brand Work From Marketing Agency Grady Britton

Grady Britton provided the local nonprofit with $25,000 in-kind marketing services.

Today, Portland's longest-running professional theatre company, Artists Repertory Theatre (ART) debuts its new brand, made in partnership with one of Portland's longest-standing brand development and marketing agencies, Grady Britton.

Grady Britton selected ART as its 2020 grant winner through a program that this year celebrates its 10th anniversary of awarding a Portland-area nonprofit $25,000 in-kind branding and marketing services. From their work together, ART's new logo, typography and vibrant color palette, along with a new tagline and refined messaging, illuminate the nonprofit's dedication to fostering a diverse community among artists and audiences.

"When we met Artists Repertory Theatre during the grant interview process, we recognized the critical work they're doing in the community," says Paige Campbell, Grady Britton President. "The organization's dedication to supporting artistic ideas from diverse voices throughout Portland is more important now than ever, and the goal of our partnership was to help clarify and visualize that bold mission, especially ahead of ART's new, community-focused building and additional educational programming."

As part of ART's mission to support the arts throughout the city, the organization manages an ArtsHub as a shared community resource to support Portland nonprofits, hosts education programs to develop theatre artists, students, arts professionals and life-long learners at every ability, and develops creative outlets to help produce new work specifically by BIPOC writers, women, LGBTQIA+ and gender nonconforming writers. Due to this expansive reach, the partnership with Grady Britton focused around building a cohesive vision for ART. New brand messaging simplifies and unifies the hard-working mission, and a new tagline - exhilarate + illuminate - further underscores it.

"With so many exciting programs on the horizon for Artists Rep, our work with Grady Britton has set us up to think cohesively as an organization, to continue building on our solid foundation while reimagining what's next," says JS May, ART Managing Director.

Because of this deep organizational commitment, ART's new brand design gives space to other cultures through varied expressions. The logo's translucence provides a view into both bold and hidden elements - layers reflective of the storytelling seen in ART productions. The extensivity of the color palette also allows freedom for change across seasons. "Grady Britton captured Artists Rep's vivid expression both in who we are and in the work we create, embracing our aesthetic values and the critical role the arts play

in our culture," says Dámaso Rodríguez, ART Artistic Director. ART will debut its new brand to the public during its virtual town hall September 22, while sharing all that's ahead for the organization.

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You