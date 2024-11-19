AIN'T TOO PROUD And More On Sale Friday At Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, Judy Collins and THE ADDAMS FAMILY will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 a.m.

These engagements are part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series and will be held at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and BAPACThousandOaks.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Information about each touring production can be found below.

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

March 14–16, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

April 6, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her poetically poignant original compositions. On her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Her discerning palette and literary gifts have enabled her to evolve into a poetic, storyteller-songwriter.

Now, in her 6th decade as a singer and songwriter, Judy is experiencing a profound level of growth and prolific creativity. The cultural treasure’s 55th release, Spellbound, finds Judy enjoying an artistic renaissance. The Grammy-nominated album unfolds as if Judy curated a museum exhibit of her life and welcomed us into a retrospective of her most formative moments, some big and public, and some intensely personal and intimate. In a life and a career brimming with milestone moments, Spellbound is a high watermark of artistry and personal evolution.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

May 8–11, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Please note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

