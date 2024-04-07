21ten to Present UNCLE VANYA in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During a smoldering summer on a Russian estate in the late 19th century, Vanya and his niece Sonya toil away, working. When the estate's owner returns with a much-younger wife and the intention to sell, an undercurrent of emotion is brought to the surface. Chekhov's timeless meditation on wasted purpose and unrequited love comes to life this Spring in a bold new production featuring Angie Tennant, Hailey Houser, Doren Elias, Jacqueline MacDonald, Kathleen Worley, Joseph Bertot, and Ted Rooney as the titular Vanya.

Uncle Vanya is directed by Chris Conner and translated by local translator Stepan S. Simek. It is the final production in 21ten's second season, following A Number in the winter of 2024. Other 21ten shows include Adopt a Sailor, Going to St. Ives, Laughing Wild, Holy Days, Here We Are Again Still, 52 Pick-Up, and Taking Care of Animals.

Uncle Vanya will be performing: May 2 - May 26, 2024. Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

General admission: $30

Students/Seniors: $25

Rush Tickets: $15