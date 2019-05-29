10th Anniversary Special Engagement Of Storm Large's CRAZY ENOUGH Announced

The heavily anticipated 10th anniversary special engagement of Storm Large's autobiographical, one-woman rock musical Crazy Enough opens June 25 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Crazy Enough broke records at The Armory in 2009 with a sold-out, 21-week run. Beginning with stories of a childhood complicated by her mother's schizophrenia, Large takes us through the ups and downs of the years that follow - sex, drugs, running away to California, and the saving grace of rock 'n' roll. Crazy Enough features original songs by Large and James Beaton, including the hilarious and incredibly catchy "My Vagina is Eight Miles Wide." Original music director Beaton returns to the production. Crazy Enough will open on Large's 50th birthday.

The Oregonian called Crazy Enough "an empowering look at how one woman has managed, despite repeated heartaches and screw-ups, to stay aware of the preciousness of life."

Large made her debut at Portland Center Stage at The Armory in 2007, earning glowing reviews for her starring role in Cabaret. Crazy Enough was commissioned by the company and developed at JAW in 2008. Crazy Enough premiered in 2009, playing to packed houses during its record-breaking 143 performances at The Armory. The show inspired Large's album and subsequent memoir of the same name. The memoir was named Oprah's Book of the Week and won the 2013 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction. Large went on to perform a cabaret version of Crazy Enough at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Adelaide Festival in Australia, and Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York. This June will mark the first time the show has returned to Portland since its world premiere 10 years ago.

There will be a free post-show after party on select nights, featuring DJ Mami Miami, DJ Acquamarine, DJ No Manches, DJ VNPRT, and a DJ set by Carlos The Rollerblader. The Armory Bar will be open late offering drinks and snacks available for purchase.

Storm Large is a musician, actor, playwright, and author. She shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova.

Large spent the 90s singing in clubs throughout San Francisco. She moved to Portland to pursue a new career as a chef, but a last-minute cancellation in 2002 at Dante's turned into a standing Wednesday night engagement for Storm and her new band, The Balls. It wasn't long before Large had a cult-like following in Portland, and a renewed singing career that was soon to be launched onto the international stage.

Large made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and she was featured on their album Get Happy. As a soloist, Large has made repeated appearances at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The Hollywood Bowl. Large has also sung with Grammy-winner k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton. Storm and her band, Le Bonheur, also tour concert halls across the country.

The Crazy Enough creative team includes James Beaton (Music Director/Keys), an award-winning composer, music director, and pianist who toured and recorded extensively with the rock band Everclear, and co-founded the cabaret band The Balls; Scott Weddle (Guitar), who played drums in the world premiere production of Crazy Enough and guitar in LIZZIE at The Armory; Matthew Brown (Bass), who plays regularly with Storm Large, Redray Frazier, and Miss Michael Jodell; Greg Eklund (Drums), who played drums on Crazy Enough's original soundtrack, has performed in Storm's band for the last decade, and was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame for his work with Everclear; Derek Easton (Scenic Designer) who has been the The Armory's technical director for the last two years, and whose credits include scenic, lighting, and video design for over 50 shows at Theatre Cedar Rapids in Iowa; Daniel Meeker (Lighting Designer), whose credits include Twist Your Dickens, Lauren Weedman Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and Wild and Reckless at The Armory; Evan Duckworth (Sound Designer), whose recent credits include programming work for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's 2017-2018 season; and Mark Tynan (Stage Manager).

To Purchase: Regular tickets start at $100. Crazy Enough is a limited premier engagement outside of the regular 2018-2019 season. Prices vary by date and time, and are subject to change. www.pcs.org





