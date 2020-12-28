Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra Presents New Year's Eve Concert

On 31 December 2020 Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Andrzej Boreyko will be presenting a New Year's Eve concert! They will perform work by Dvořák, Szpilman the Strausses, and the first contemporary performance of the Polonaise in B-flat Major, Op. 20 by Roman Statkowski, dedicated to Emil Młynarski and his wife.

DETAILS:

Symphonic concert | Live streaming

New Year's Eve Concert

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra

Andrzej Boreyko - conductor

Róża Świadczyńska - concert introduction

Paweł Siwek - concert introduction

Roman Statkowski - Polonaise in B-flat Major, Op. 20 [5']

Johann Strauss (Sohn) - Rosen aus dem Süden waltz, Op. 388 [10']

Josef Strauss - Die Schwätzerin polka-mazurka, Op. 144 [4']

Josef Strauss - Ohne Sorgen polka, Op. 271 [2']

Emmerich (Imre) Kálmán - Overture to the operetta Gräfin Mariza [5']

Josef Strauss - Peine du cœur [6']

Johann Strauss (Sohn) - Künstler-Quadrille, Op. 201 [6']

Josef Strauss - Sport-Polka, Op. 170 [3']

Władysław Szpilman - Waltz in the Olden Style [5']

Johann Strauss, Josef Strauss - Polka-pizzicato [3']

Josef Strauss - Die Libelle polka-mazurka, Op. 204 [5']

Josef Strauss - Auf Ferienreise polka, Op. 133 [3']

Antonín Dvořák - Slavonic Dance, Op. 72 No. 2 in E Minor [5']

Johann Strauss (Sohn) - Künstlerleben waltz, Op. 316 [10']

Fryderyk Chopin - Polonaise in A Major, Op. 40 No. 1 (orch. Grzegorz Fite

For more information visit: http://filharmonia.pl/aktualnosci_en/new-year-s-eve-concert4