Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra Presents New Year's Eve Concert
Radio broadcast and streaming online at Polish Radio 2.
On 31 December 2020 Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Andrzej Boreyko will be presenting a New Year's Eve concert! They will perform work by Dvořák, Szpilman the Strausses, and the first contemporary performance of the Polonaise in B-flat Major, Op. 20 by Roman Statkowski, dedicated to Emil Młynarski and his wife.
DETAILS:
Symphonic concert | Live streaming
New Year's Eve Concert
Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra
Andrzej Boreyko - conductor
Róża Świadczyńska - concert introduction
Paweł Siwek - concert introduction
Roman Statkowski - Polonaise in B-flat Major, Op. 20 [5']
Johann Strauss (Sohn) - Rosen aus dem Süden waltz, Op. 388 [10']
Josef Strauss - Die Schwätzerin polka-mazurka, Op. 144 [4']
Josef Strauss - Ohne Sorgen polka, Op. 271 [2']
Emmerich (Imre) Kálmán - Overture to the operetta Gräfin Mariza [5']
Josef Strauss - Peine du cœur [6']
Johann Strauss (Sohn) - Künstler-Quadrille, Op. 201 [6']
Josef Strauss - Sport-Polka, Op. 170 [3']
Władysław Szpilman - Waltz in the Olden Style [5']
Johann Strauss, Josef Strauss - Polka-pizzicato [3']
Josef Strauss - Die Libelle polka-mazurka, Op. 204 [5']
Josef Strauss - Auf Ferienreise polka, Op. 133 [3']
Antonín Dvořák - Slavonic Dance, Op. 72 No. 2 in E Minor [5']
Johann Strauss (Sohn) - Künstlerleben waltz, Op. 316 [10']
Fryderyk Chopin - Polonaise in A Major, Op. 40 No. 1 (orch. Grzegorz Fite
