VIDEO: Opera Narodowa Shares Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes With Ballet Conductor Alexei Baklan

Few people know how important the conductor's role plays during the ballet performance. It has a huge impact on the course and shape of the whole, but also on every musical detail.

In preparation for another ballet surprise, Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa has shared a sneak peek of the work of the ballet conductor. Alexei Baklan and the first PBN dancers: Yuka Ebihara and Maksim Woitiul talk about this unique feature.

Check it out below!