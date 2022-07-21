THE VOICES OF THE MOUNTAINS Comes to Opera Narodowa in September

A great triumph of Polish highland music - the concert has toured the world stages in more ways than an echo for years, evoking genuine admiration, but it always returns to Warsaw. Music by three distinguished Polish composers: Karol Szymanowski, Henryk MikoÅ‚aj GÃ³recki and Wojciech Kilar, was combined into a highland-themed musical stage event. Szymanowski highly appreciated the voices of Podhale, chiefly for their 'primal savagery, painstaking forging of shapes that never hopelessly drown in a bloodless sea of â€‹â€‹sentimentality, and finally - their inherent imaginative malleability'.

GÃ³recki's fascination with folklore goes further, 'flowing from the highlands over to the sea', as evidenced by his song collection My Vistula, Gray Vistula. Kilar, on the other hand, has composed Orava - the greatest of symphonic hits inspired by the 'Krzesany' highland dance theme.

The artists performing in the show come from different worlds. Sebastian Karpiel-BuÅ‚ecka, who has flirted with pop music, is joined by Janusz Olejniczak, Atom String Quartet and the AUKSO Chamber Orchestra Quartet. It will without a doubt be an eventful evening. Please leave your highland shepherd's axes (or 'ciupagas', as we refer to them in Polish) in the cloakroom.