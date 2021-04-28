Stary Theatr Streams '1871/1971/2021 BIESY - Jubilee Evening' This Week

Stary Theatr will present the streaming "1871/1971/2021 BIESY - jubilee evening", which will introduce the premiere of "BIESY. A spectacle about drinking tea," dir. Paweł Miśkiewicz.

Exactly 50 years ago, Andrzej Wajda's "Demons" premiered at the Stary Theater in Krakow. 150 years ago, Dostoyevsky began publishing his novel in serials. Today we return to both works - the novel "Demons" and to the legendary production from half a century ago, to look at old ideas for a revolution and ask the question whether the revolution is a universal matter, independent of time and always possible, or rather an outdated construct that will no longer handle the need for rebellion and resistance of modern people? The theaters are still closed, but jubilee dates are not chosen. That is why we invite our viewers to streaming, in which we will show a fragment of "The Devils" directed by Paweł Miśkiewicz and recall the memories of the performance by Andrzej Wajda.

Streaming will take place on April 29 at 19:15 on the VOD channel of the National Stary Theater.

Premiere of the performance "BIESY. A spectacle about drinking tea" is scheduled for May 8, 2021.

Fragments of A. Wajda's film "Biesy after the years" with the participation of A. Wajda and K. Zachwatowicz were used in the performance.