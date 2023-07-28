Review: MR. DISNEY WELCOMES YOU! at Musical Theater In Gdynia

Magic world of great songs.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Colorful singing and dancing - that's the best description of the show. Gdynia Musical Theater offers something for a young audience. It is beautiful, attractive, and cheerful. Go see the Disney universe!

Songs from films such as Frozen, Pocahontas, The Little Mermaid, or Aladdin resonate from the stage and captivate the audience. Each song is different and brings in its own way a magical atmosphere.

You can easily wander into the world of magic, carefree childhood, happy memories, and unrestrained joy. The creators fully identify with Disney's motto - Make People Happy. This show makes you happy, the songs are superb (obviously), but not only. The costumes are amazing and transform you into a different environment in a second. You name it: under the sea, the mountains, the tropical island! There are some old and new songs that make it even more engaging. The performers also come in different sizes and it's great to see little artists taking their first steps on a big stage. The dancers are floating (sometimes literally), making it even more entertaining.

Great time and also a way to introduce musical theatre to kids. Kudos!

Photo: Gdynia Musical Theater



