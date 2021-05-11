Polish National Opera Will Reopen on May 29

The Polish National Opera has announced that it will reopen its doors on May 29.

First to be given its debut is the ballet Mayerling choreographed by the famous Kenneth MacMillan with music by Franz Liszt, whose postponement to 4 June was announced in our previous communications. Subsequent performances: 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10 June.

The 2020/21 season will close with the long-awaited performance of Mariusz Treliński's take on Paul Hindemith's Cardillac, which will take place on 25, 27 and 29 June. Tim Murray conducts, while excellent bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny sings the title role.

Still in May, you may attend two educational projects: Family Fun at the Wielki (29 May, noon) and Meetings with Muzalinda (30 May).

Tickets to performances and educational projects to be held in June go on sale on Tuesday, 11 May, at 11 a.m. on butik.teatrwielki.pl and at our physical box office.

Please note that the performances of Beethoven's opera Fidelio scheduled to take place in June has been cancelled.

From 4 May you may visit both the Opera Gallery and the Theatre Museum, where you can see an exhibition of Jan Cybis painting and the show Tango: Opera, Theatre, Cabaret, respectively. Don't miss!

Ticket refunds:

Refunds on tickets purchased online and paid for using PayU will be credited to the account which was used to make the original payment, which means you do not need to contact us to get the refund. The refunds will be made successively, within 30 days of the performance date.

To obtain a refund on tickets purchased at the physical Box Office and paid for in cash or by card, please fill in and submit the ticket refund request form (if you would like the money to be credited to your bank account), or the prepaid card request form (if you would like the refund to be made to a prepaid card). You may also get the refund in person at the Box Office.

All prepaid cards remain valid until the last event of the 2021/22 season.

If you have already exchanged a voucher for a ticket for any of the cancelled performances, you will be entitled to swap it for a ticket to any performances in the 2021/22 season.

Learn more at https://teatrwielki.pl/en/.