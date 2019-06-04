LOST SOULS to Premiere at Moniuszko Auditorium November 2019

Lost Souls, a ballet in three acts, will premiere at the Moniuszko Auditorium Nov. 16, 2019.

Bronislava Nijiska choreographs the first act, Les Noces, which is an exploration of wedding customs. Nijiska creates intricate movements where the dancers' bodies intertwine to form architectural combinations. Igor Stravinsky composed the music for Les Noces, which ends in a dramatic cantata inspired by folk songs. Percussion elements and toccata sounding pianos dominate the orchestration.

Igor Stravinsky also composed the music for the second act, Do Not Go Gentle. This act is a striking difference from the joyful Les Noces, as it is more sorrowful, daunting, and lamenting in nature. Krzysztof Pastor choreographs this piece.

Wayne McGregor directs and choreographs to Max Richter's compositions for the final act, Infra. This is an emotion-filled piece danced to elegiac music. After the first staging of it over a decade ago, it has received greatly enthusiastic reviews.

For more information about Lost Souls, tap here.





