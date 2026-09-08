Inaugural SoloStage Festival Will Open in Poland in October

NEW! Poland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Poland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The inaugural SoloStage Festival will take place Oct. 2-4 at Fusion Theatre in Kraków, Poland, bringing 10 solo performances by artists from Poland, the United Kingdom and Japan to the stage over one weekend. The festival is presented by ETTC and will feature performances in English and Polish, as well as a nonverbal work.

The festival will open Friday, Oct. 2, with Pat Zajac performing Whispers at 6 p.m., followed by Kristin Corbet-Milward in I Want to Go Home at 7:30 p.m. and Izabella Francis in The Almost Girl at 8:30 p.m. Whispers is an English-language, 60-minute performance, while I Want to Go Home runs 35 minutes and The Almost Girl runs 30 minutes.

Saturday's schedule begins with Helena Grabicka in W imię - Heloiza at noon, followed by Luka Kuzmanovic in Nauht E Ness at 1 p.m. and Yukako Osawa in the nonverbal performance Metamorphoses at 2:30 p.m. Halina Chrzanowska will perform Zatrzask at 4 p.m., Pawel G will appear in Na Oścież at 5 p.m., Gabriela Chojecka will perform Ej, patrz at 6 p.m., Pat Zajac returns with Whispers at 7:30 p.m., Kristin Corbet-Milward performs I Want to Go Home at 9 p.m., and Izabella Francis closes the evening with The Almost Girl at 10 p.m.

Sunday's performances begin with Zatrzask at 11:30 a.m., followed by Na Oścież at 12:30 p.m., Ej, patrz at 1:30 p.m., W imię - Heloiza at 2:30 p.m., Nauht E Ness at 3:30 p.m. and Metamorphoses at 4:30 p.m. The festival concludes with Aga Pudło performing Lady Macbeth - the Rebrand at 5:30 p.m. The English-language production runs approximately 40 minutes.

Among the announced works, The Almost Girl is an original psychological monodrama performed by Francis about a young dancer preparing for an audition that could change her career. Chojecka's Ej, patrz is a one-woman performance based on Dorota Kotas' novel Cukry, while Grabicka's W imię - Heloiza is based on Leszek Kołakowski's Prayer of Heloise, Peter Abelard's Lover, Canon and Theologian. All three performers have been announced by ETTC as part of the festival lineup.

SoloStage will be held at Fusion Theatre, located at Tadeusza Rejtana 2 in Kraków. The festival is described by ETTC as its first edition and will present 10 performers and 10 individual performances during the three-day event.

Audience registration and ticket reservations are being handled through the official SoloStage website. ETTC has announced an early-bird period running through Sept. 21, although ticket pricing was not listed on the festival's current website as of Sept. 8. Seats are limited, and the festival's performances are scheduled as one-time presentations during the Oct. 2-4 weekend.

SoloStage is scheduled to take place Oct. 2-4, 2026, at Fusion Theatre in Kraków, Poland.

Otrzymuj wiadomości z Broadwayu na WhatsAppie Otrzymuj najnowsze aktualności, wiadomości i ekskluzywne treści bezpośrednio w aplikacji.

Need more Poland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming