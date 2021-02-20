Europe's First Hybrid Jazz Festival of The Year, Szczecin 2021, Announced

Szczecin Jazz will host Europe's first hybrid jazz festival of the year running February 25 through March 4, 2021. This seven day event will include a nightly performance in Szczecin, Northwestern Poland's largest city, featuring an audience in person, and online. The international roster of performers include Belmondo Quintet, Alexander Beets, Logan Richardson and the Jazz Forum Talents, and more. The festival will be accessible via the Szczecin Jazz Facebook Page, and via Jazz in Europe free of charge. addition to presenting the festival, Szczecin Jazz has partnered with Jazz in Europe to offer an exclusive backstage look at the festival operations. This vlog series will be hosted by Dutch jazz promoter and media director Arlette Hovinga.

The festivities will begin on February 22nd, when the first edition of the vlog series will broadcast. To run five episodes, Hovinga will bring Szczecin Jazz into viewers' living room with exclusive interviews with artists and festival production crew. Starting on Monday, the vlog series will broadcast nightly on Jazz in Europe's website at 20:00 CET/2:00 PM ET, providing a unique pre-production glimpse at the upcoming event.

After an extensive period of live-music shutdown, Szczecin Jazz aims to inspire the global community of music lovers and revive the excitement of the 'festival-feeling.' With this backstage look, Hovinga magnify the production elements of a festival including production, hospitality, streaming, and stage management. Some artists to be featured include festival founder Sylwester Ostrowski, festival director Alexander Beets, and Swedish jazz trumpeter and composer Anders Bergcrantz, to name a few.

Szczecin Jazz operates under the mantra that 'Jazz comes to you'. This unique hybrid festival offers accessible and affordable tickets with a notable lineup of artists. This year's hybrid edition is yet another creative effort to keep giving worldwide jazz fans the thrill of a great event, while promoting Szczecin Jazz and the Polish scene as a whole.

Program Schedule:

Feb 25th, 2021: Belmondo Quintet (FR)

Venue: Pleciuga Theater, Szczecin City Poland, Europe

live streaming at 2.00 pm EST / 8.00 pm UTC + 1

Feb 26th, 2021: EABS ft. Paulina Przybysz (PL)

Venue: Pleciuga Theater, Szczecin City Poland

live streaming at 2.00 pm EST / 8.00 pm UTC + 1

Feb 27th, 2021: Krystyna Stańko (PL)

Venue: Radio Szczecin, Szczecin City, Poland

live streaming at 2.00 pm EST / 8.00 pm UTC + 1

March 1st, 2021: "Jazz in Europe"

- Alexander Beets Quartet feat Ellister van der Molen (NL)

Venue: Opera Theater, Szczecin City, Poland

live streaming at 1.00 pm EST / 7.00 pm UTC + 1

- Logan Richardson meets Jazz Forum Talents (USA/PL)

Venue: Opera Theater, Szczecin City, Poland

live streaming at 2.30 pm EST / 8.30 pm UTC + 1

March 2nd, 2021: Jerzy Małek Quartet (PL)

Video premiere at 2.00 pm EST / 8.00 pm UTC + 1

March 4th, 2021: Bergcrantz - Ostrowski Unit

Video premiere at 2.00 pm EST / 8.00 pm UTC + 1

For more information, visit here.