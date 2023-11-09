WHO'S HOLIDAY! Comes to Pittsburgh CLO Next Month

Pittsburgh CLO's Kara Cabaret is getting a little naughty this holiday season with the R-Rated Matthew Lombardo's WHO'S HOLIDAY! Starring Lara Hayhurst and Directed by Trey Compton at the Greer Cabaret Theater December 1 – 31. Tickets are now available by calling 412-456-6666 or online at PittsburghCLO.org.



WHO'S HOLIDAY! by Matthew Lombardo is strictly R-rated, so don't bring your kiddo. Cindy Lou's now a grown-up, with all that it brings - cocktails and cursing and jokes are her things. By the ending we're left with the thinks that we thought. Which underscores all the laughter she wrought. Just like us all, Cindy Lou just needs kindness. It's good that WHO'S HOLIDAY! is here to remind us!

"How lucky are the audiences of Pittsburgh to have two amazing holiday shows to attend this holiday season – you can be a little bit naughty without the kids and see WHO'S HOLIDAY! at the Greer Cabaret and then do something nice with the family with everyone's favorite holiday tradition of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Byham Theater" says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "We are very proud that we can continue to bring exciting musical theatre opportunities that are by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh and partnered with Pittsburgh all year long."



Matthew Lombardo's WHO'S HOLIDAY! is specifically designed to be viewed by adults and therefore may be unsuitable for children under 17. This show contains crude indecent language, depictions of alcohol abuse, depictions of substance abuse, and intensely suggestive dialogue.

MEET THE CAST & CREATIVES:

Lara Hayhurst (Cindy Lou Who) is over the moon to be doing this show. She's done a few others with PCLO Sister Act, Legally Blonde, and of course Xanadu, A Musical Christmas Carol and The Sound of Music, too! Been on Broadway and off, toured the whole USA Pace University NYC BFA.



LU ZIELINSKI (she/her) (Cindy Lou Who U/S / ASM) is thrilled to be back at the CLO Cabaret! Lu was recently seen on the Benedum Center Stage as Milky White in Into The Woods and was one of the female swings in PUFFS. Last month Lu performed her first solo cabaret Finding My Funny and spent the summer as Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda at the Forestburgh Playhouse.



Trey Compton (Director) a Pittsburgh native, Trey is thrilled to be making his CLO debut with WHO'S HOLIDAY! A New York City based director, regional directing credits include: The Fulton, Riverside, Engeman, Millbrook, Mac-Haydn, and Cortland Repertory (SALT Award- 2019.) As an assistant or associate director, Off-Broadway credits include Yank! (The York) and White's Lies (New World Stages.) Also, multiple credits regionally at Seattle 5th Avenue, Goodspeed, and The Ogunquit Playhouse. He has directed at various Universities and Colleges including Penn, Georgetown, Stephens, Nazareth, and his alma mater, Pace University. Most recently, Misery at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Upcoming: Productions of Legally Blonde at The Engeman Theatre and The Prom at Mason Street Warehouse.



ALEX RIGHETTI (Costume Designer)



TRAVIS KLINGER (Hair & Make-Up)



CAT WILSON (Lighting Designer)



BRUCE CUTLER (Set and Video Designer)

Matthew Lombardo's WHO'S HOLIDAY! is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC. Matthew Lombardo's WHO'S HOLIDAY! was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens and Darren Bagert at The Westside Theatre in New York City on November 20, 2017



Each show is approx. 90 minutes with no intermission and doors will open 1 hour and 15 minutes prior to showtime. The newly renovated Lounge at the Greer Cabaret and Greer Cabaret Theater offer elevated dining experiences. Greer Cabaret Lounge opens 2 hours prior to showtime and advanced reservations are highly recommended. In-theater dining requires a ticket to a performance; once you are seated - you can order quietly and conveniently from your phone without missing a scene.



WHO'S HOLIDAY! will be presented at the Greer Cabaret Theater (655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) December 1-31. Tickets range from $25 - $55. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.pittsburghclo.org/buy-tickets, by phone at 412-456-6666. For more information, please visit: https://www.pittsburghclo.org/shows/whos-holiday.