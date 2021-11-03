UniSound Launches Round Two Of The Black Teaching Artists-In-Residence Program

This November, UniSound launches the second round of its Black Teaching Artist-in-Residence program (BTAR), an initiative to support the music practice and professional development of Black teaching artists in Greater Pittsburgh. Starting the first week of November and lasting nine months, the residencies have been awarded to Dr. Zuly Inirio and Anita Brown Levels.

UniSound is an alliance of organizations dedicated to creating a more accessible, sustainable and equitable youth music ecosystem in Greater Pittsburgh. The artists-in-residence will serve as thought partners with UniSound and its member organizations, and each teaching artist will conclude their residency with a project of their choosing, such as a workshop, a recital or a lecture.

Each resident will receive a monthly stipend of $1,000, for a total of $9,000 over the course of the program, as well as opportunities for professional mentorship, networking, and up to $2,000 in additional resources toward developing their artistic practice and career. This time around, the BTARs will also have the opportunity to do up to five workshops and appearances each at local organizations and schools for an additional $200 per visit. Venues are encouraged to pay the BTAR Workshop Fee, or venues can request financial assistance from UniSound if the Workshop Fee is a significant barrier.

More on the Artists:

Dr. Zuly Inirio is a Dominican-American soprano who has appeared as a soloist throughout the United States and Europe. Inirio holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree and a Master of Music degree from Louisiana State University where she was the recipient of a full-tuition scholarship. She completed her Bachelor of Music Degree at New World School of the Arts in Miami, FL where she was also a recipient of a full-tuition scholarship.

Anita Levels is a self-taught vocal artist, songwriter and producer who began singing at the age of 3 years old in Frankfurt, West Germany. Being a preacher's kid and a member of a musical family from New Orleans, Levels had the arts in her blood. In 2001, she toured the country of Holland as the director and founder of the Carlow College Gospel choir of the time, called "Blessed," with the internationally recognized ethnomusicologist, Dr. Portia Maultsby. Levels is a mother of two who holds a Master of Science in Training and Development from Carlow University.

Questions about the BTAR program or engaging these artists for teaching opportunities should be directed to BTAR@unisound.us.