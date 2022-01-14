Stephen Schultz, Caroline Giassi, and Justin Wallace Join Chatham Baroque For A Program Of French Baroque Music In February
Performances are February 25-27, 2022.
Chatham Baroque's Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba, violone), and Scott Pauley (theorbo, archlute) will be joined by guests Stephen Schultz (baroque flute), Caroline Giassi (baroque oboe), and Justin Wallace (harpsichord) for Les Nations, a rich program of instrumental chamber music that one might find at the French courts of Louis XIV and XV at the Palace of Versailles.
This program features the luxuriant music that defines the French national style, including:
- A suite of dances from Marin Marais' Pieces en trio pour les Flûtes, Violon et Dessus de Viole (1692)
- The troisième pièce of the Pièces de Clavecin en Concert (1741) by Jean-Philippe Rameau, which will highlight the talents of harpsichordist Justin Wallace, and...
- Selections from François Couperin's Les Nations (1726).
Stephen Schultz is "among the most flawless artists on the Baroque flute" (San Jose Mercury News), and he is a local favorite in the Pittsburgh chamber music scene. He and Chatham Baroque were presented together by the Renaissance & Baroque Society of Pittsburgh in 2011, by Chamber Music Pittsburgh in 2013, and on Chatham Baroque's own series in 2017.
Pittsburgh-based harpsichord virtuoso Justin Wallace is a frequent collaborator with Chatham Baroque. He appeared on the Chatham Baroque series most recently in September 2018 for Vivaldi's Four Seasons.
This program will mark Baroque oboist Caroline Giassi's Chatham Baroque debut.
Les Nations: Music from the Time of Louis XIV and XV
February 25-27, 2022
Friday, Feb. 25, 7:30 PM Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper St. Clair
Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 PM Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside
Sunday, Feb. 27 2:30 PM Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside
Chatham Baroque
Andrew Fouts, violin
Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba & violone
Scott Pauley, theorbo & archlute
with guests
Stephen Schultz, baroque flute
Caroline Giassi, baroque oboe
Justin Wallace, harpsichord
Tickets at www.chathambaroque.org
$38 General Admission
$30 Seniors
$15 Students
Chatham Baroque is joining many fellow arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. Attendees are also required to wear masks. Additional safety measures include holding concerts in large venues to maximize physical distancing.