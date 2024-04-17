Springboard Danse Relocates International Three-Week Project To Point Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Point Park University has entered into a multiyear partnership with Springboard Danse to relocate its annual three-week project to Downtown Pittsburgh. The project invites a diverse cohort of professional dancers and choreographers from around the world, offering classes, workshops, creative processes, the restaging of celebrated repertory, installations, showings and pop-up performances.

For 22 years, Springboard was deeply rooted within the vibrant community of Montreal, where it nurtured the growth of some of today’s prominent contemporary choreographers, including Kyle Abraham, Sidra Bell and Yin Yue. Past three-week project participants have become current collaborators with these creators or employed as members of companies/productions, including Kidd Pivot, Sleep No More and Batsheva Dance Company, to name a few. Springboard will make its debut in the United States in 2025 as it carves out a new home on the Point Park campus in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh.

“Our Dance Department within the Conservatory of Performing Arts consistently ranks among the very best in the United States, so it makes sense to build a partnership with Springboard, which is recognized worldwide as a destination for career development,” said Dr. Chris W. Brussalis, President of Point Park. “We view this as an enormous benefit to our Conservatory and students, but Springboard also will be an asset to Downtown Pittsburgh and the community at large.”

Alexandra Wells, Founder and Artistic Director of Springboard Danse, said her organization is grateful for the partnership with Point Park and excited about the future. Wells is highly respected for her teaching/direction at a number of esteemed dance organizations -- including The Juilliard School, Ballet Hispanico, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, l’Ecole Superieure de Danse du Quebec, SUNY Purchase and Gibney Dance – and is well-known for her keen abilities as a mentor to many established choreographers.

Wells noted this new partnership was sparked by Ahmad Simmons, a highly respected Broadway veteran (Illinoise, CATS, Carousel, Hadestown OBC, West Side Story) who is a 2010 graduate of Point Park, 2009 Springboard alum and Friends of Springboard Board Member. Knowing that Springboard was seeking a new home in the United States, Simmons introduced Wells to Garfield Lemonius, Dean and Artistic Director of Point Park’s Conservatory of Performing Arts.

“Garfield immediately saw the synergy between Point Park and Springboard, and his enthusiasm and support has helped drive this process,” Wells said. “We are thrilled to have access to Point Park’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the Pittsburgh Playhouse. This partnership will enable us to amplify our respective efforts to respond to the current climate of the dance field, facilitate professional connections and support the next generation of dance artists.”

Springboard Danse is planning to host its project from May 25 to June 13, 2025, at Point Park. Lemonius said collaborating with Springboard increases the Conservatory’s visibility to professional dancers and choreographers around the world, expands the opportunities for students, and provides additional support for the region’s artistic community.

“Point Park is very committed to playing an active role in defining the future of Downtown Pittsburgh, and international events like Springboard’s will make an immediate impact,” Lemonius said. “We expect big things from this partnership and believe their reach will extend beyond Point Park as they engage with other artistic organizations throughout the city.”

Wells also expressed gratitude to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Jeremy Waldrup, CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, for their enthusiasm and support.

“Pittsburgh is a city known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse arts scene, and a deep appreciation for the performing arts,” Gainey said. “We believe that Springboard Danse's presence in our city would not only be a valuable addition to our cultural tapestry but also a significant step toward furthering the growth and appreciation of dance in our region.”

Springboard’s three-week project cultivates a shared language of professionalism that values the creative process and connection above all else. Springboard aids the professional dancer at various stages of their career, whether they are between jobs or in their very first job search. Through a stimulating environment, dancers are given the opportunity to network with world-renowned companies, choreographers, producers, directors and casting agents.

“We remain committed to the myriad of voices within our ecosystem of International Artists and will continue to facilitate professional connections, employment opportunities and mentorship as we relocate to Pittsburgh,” Wells said. “Pittsburgh is welcoming city with a lively artistic community, and we cannot wait to embed ourselves in the fabric of the region.”

Photo Credit: Michael Slobodian