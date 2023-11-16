Slippery Rock University to Present M4M Adaptation Of Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

What if you took Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure," tore it up, put it back together, poured hot sauce on it, covered it in glitter, and deep fried it? "M4M," or rather "Meas/Ure//Meas/Ure" is not your traditional Shakespeare. The play was reworked to reflect our current social issues and is not afraid to be apparent and in your face. The world of the play is warped through an anachronistic lens. How will a community of unique individuals navigate their way through a society of corrupt power, sexuality, and identity?

"M4M" runs November 17-18, and 20 at 7:30pm and November 19 at 2pm in the Performing Arts Center Miller Theater. Tickets are $12 for SRU students with ID and $14 general admission. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at Click Here or in-person at the Miller ticket counter up to one hour before each performance.

The cast of "M4M" includes Zoey Case as Isabella, Hailey Herrmann as Izzy, Maya Hope as Bella, Maxwell Medford as the Duke, Heath Chase as Angelo, Gabriel Isaac as Claudio, Joey Ganchuk as Lucio, Rin Smith as Provost, Julian Patterson as Escalus, Qwali Chatman as Bawd, RJ Fajardo as Kate Keepdown, Care Caldwell as Pompey, Maddie Buffone as Mariana, David McGrogan as Elbow, Michael Cannistraci as Friar Thomas, Thorn Fitzgerald as Froth, Jake Taylor as Abhorrson, and Lily Joseph as Juliet.

The author(s) are Shakespeare, the TEAM and RJ Fajardo. The creative team of "M4M" includes Laura Smiley and Noah Reed, directors; RJ Fajardo, assistant director; Rachel Dercola, stage manager; Kadence Storms, assistant stage manager; Abby Weiser, assistant stage manager; Sam Kuchta, scenic designer; Isaac Smith, lighting designer; Isaac Perez, sound designer; Michael Boone, technical director; Rebecca Morrice, costume designer; Mary Hodson, costume coordinator; Maison Kairush, assistant costume designer; Alex Barnhart, assistant technical director; Kari-Anne Innes, box office coordinator; and Maya Hope, publicity.