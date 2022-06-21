ROBIN HOOD And His Merry Men Come To Pittsburgh

Merry mayhem takes over three of Allegheny County's favorite parks as Pittsburgh Public Theater performs Robin Hood by Greg Banks, produced in special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences, in South Park, Boyce Park, and Hartwood Acres, June 26 - July 9, 2022.

Directed by The Public's Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski, the cast features Arjun Kumar, Jade Langan, Douglas Levine, Lydia Miller, J. Alex Noble, Nicholas Robert Ortiz, José Pérez IV, and Allan Snyder. Robin Hood is presented by the M. Patrick Daniels Fund of The Pittsburgh Foundation. Production underwriter is Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation.



"Robin Hood is a story for the kid in all of us, about friendship, justice, and the joy of adventure," says Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski. "We're thrilled to share this very funny and heartfelt production with audiences of all ages. With acrobatic fights, live music, and our beautiful county parks serving as our Sherwood Forest there will not be a dull moment. It's the perfect summer outing for families."



Robin Hood is part of the Public Unplugged series, which launched last summer with Barefoot in the Park...in the Park. "The last few years have been challenging but those challenges inspired innovation," says Managing Director Lou Castelli. "Public Unplugged was born out of our desire to bring people together after too long apart. Partnering with Allegheny County Parks gives us the incredible opportunity to reach out in a broader way, bringing more communities together to enjoy the adventure of storytelling."

Robin Hood

By Greg Banks

Produced in special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences

Directed by Marya Sea Kaminski

Join your Pittsburgh Public Theater as we venture out of the O'Reilly Theater and into the legendary Sherwood Forest. This playful retelling of Robin Hood by award-winning playwright Greg Banks hits the bullseye with a quiver full of family-friendly fun, live music, and an action-packed tale of good versus evil. Bring a chair or a blanket to some of Allegheny County's most beautiful parks for a guaranteed good time and a chance to join the fabled band of merry men.

Starring Nicholas Robert Ortiz as Robin Hood, Arjun Kumar as Much, J. Alex Noble as Prince John & Little John, Jade Langan as Maid Marian, Lydia Miller as Muso, Allan Snyder as The Sheriff of Nottingham, Douglas Levine as Friar Tuck, and José Pérez IV as Production Understudy.

The creative team is comprised of Marya Sea Kaminski as Director, Marie Laster as Scenic Designer, Claudia Brownlee as Costume Designer, Josh Beumer as Lighting Designer, Zach Moore as Sound Designer, José Pérez IV as Fight Director, Douglas Levine as Music Director, and SJ Porter as Assistant Director. Pamela Brusoski is the Production Stage Manager.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 26, 2PM South Park Amphitheater

Sunday, June 26, 7PM South Park Amphitheater

Friday, July 1, 7PM Boyce Park Wave Pool Parking Lot

Saturday, July 2, 2PM Boyce Park Wave Pool Parking Lot

Friday, July 8, 7PM Hartwood Acres Amphitheater

Saturday, July 9, 2PM Hartwood Acres Amphitheater

Saturday, July 9, 7PM Hartwood Acres Amphitheater

Run time is approximately one hour and 15 minutes. All performances are free. Tickets are not required but encouraged. Free tickets are available online at ppt.org by phone at 412.316.1600, or by visiting the O'Reilly Theater Box Office.