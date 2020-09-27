Prime Stage Theatre Launches Mystery Podcast A KNAVISH PIECE

The podcast will air every Thursday in October, beginning October 1st.

Join in every Thursday in Oct, beginning Oct 1st for the newest episode in A Knavish Piece.

Your comments and suggestions could end up being part of the next or upcoming episodes, so please make sure you click here: Comments and Suggestions.

Now get out your spy glasses and notepads and prepare to take part in a behind-the-scenes adventure that explores the intersection of life and storytelling - an investigation in which You will discover that mysteries are everywhere.

Something strange is afoot at the New Town Theater. A dressing room is locked. Two actors are missing. And You are there to join the investigation as a cast and crew confront a mystery in which nothing is as it seems.

Learn more and listen to the trailer at https://primestage.com/events/podcasts/.

