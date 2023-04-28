Point Park University Trustee Establishes Awards For Student Choreographers

Two outstanding student choreographers from Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts received inaugural Tomayko Choreography Awards, established as part of a five-year gift to the University.

Jack Tomayko, a Point Park University Trustee and long-time supporter of Point Park University and the arts, established the Tomayko Choreography Awards through his Foundation to recognize and nurture exceptional dance choreography talent at Point Park. Annually, two students receive this award. One is selected from among the student choreographers involved in the Fall Student Choreography Project and one from the Spring Student Choreography Project. Both students receive a $2,500 award. Nina Pollzie, a dance major and native of Newport, Michigan, was selected as the inaugural fall recipient of the Tomayko Choreography Award and Joanne Hwang, from Emmington NSW, Australia was selected as the inaugural spring recipient of the Tomayko Choreography Award. Both students graduate this year.

"Dance choreography is a rigorous art that requires immense dedication, focus and energy. We're honored that Jack recognizes the importance of choreography and the need to support students who pursue the field," said Garfield Lemonius, Dean of the Conservatory of the Performing Arts and Artistic Director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University.

The Tomayko Choreography Awards are part of a five-year gift that includes three annual scholarships in Dance, Theatre, and Cinema Arts that Jack Tomayko has initiated with the University.

"Dance is such an important part of expression in the arts, and choreographing that movement on stage takes skill, creativity, and an extraordinary sense of movement. I'm pleased to do what I can to support this art form," said Tomayko.