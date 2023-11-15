Point Park University Offers Complete in Four Years Bachelor of Fine Arts to MBA Degree Program

Point Park University's world-renowned Conservatory of Performing Arts and innovative Rowland School of Business have introduced an Early Start Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Sports, Arts and Entertainment Management. Point Park University is one of the first schools in the region to offer the arts and business degree program.

This program gives students an affordable opportunity to earn both a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Conservatory of the Performing Arts (COPA) — and an MBA from the Rowland School of Business — in four years plus one additional semester in the summer.

“MBA’s are a pedigree degree in any field, and for students in the arts, whether it’s dance, theatre or cinema, having the weight of an MBA behind their B.F.A. offers a significant leg-up in their fields,” said Garfield Lemonius, M.F.A., COPA dean and artistic director.

Students must be academically and artistically admitted to an undergraduate major in the Conservatory of Performing Arts in the Department of Cinema Arts, Dance or Theatre. While no business background is required, undergraduate COPA students will be advised to take business-related core courses to prepare them for the MBA program.

"Being employable in different areas is important to COPA students graduating in the next decade,” said Stephen Tanzilli, J.D., dean of the Rowland School of Business. “When they understand the business side of the house and business concepts, it makes them so much more attractive to potential employers. It also means they can establish their own businesses. It’s an exciting collaboration.”

For more information on the Early Start Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Sports, Arts and Entertainment Management, visit here.