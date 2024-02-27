Point Park University Conservatory of Performing Arts Students Will Present ARTFULLY UPLIFING This March

On Saturday, March 30th at 2:00PM, Point Park University Conservatory of Performing Arts (COPA) students will present ARTfully UPlifting, a new show developed and created for sensory-friendly audiences.

In a first-of-its-kind for Point Park University, COPA students will create original performance pieces with mentoring from faculty and staff. Rather than adapting an existing performance to be sensory-friendly, this showcase will be developed as such from inception and directed by Point Park University faculty and Broadway veterans Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique.

Kiesha Lalama, Managing and Artistic Director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse, says of the new initiative, “We aim to provide more opportunities for our sensory-friendly community by creating an inspiring and uplifting performance, while simultaneously working to further educate our student understanding of diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion.”

With a variety of student presentations lasting less than two minutes each, audiences can expect a full-length showcase featuring something for everyone, and most importantly, anyone. Audience members are encouraged to bring personal comfort items such as noise canceling headphones, fidget toys, snacks, and weighted blankets. Patrons are welcome to exit and enter the theater as needed. A quiet room will be available off the grand lobby.

This showcase marks the premiere of what the Point Park University Pittsburgh Playhouse and Conservatory of Performing Arts hope to become a Pittsburgh tradition in partnership with Autism Connection of Pennsylvania, The ESTEEM Group, and beyond. Directors Herman and Verastique note, “ART UP is about connecting and celebrating ALL souls, ALL identities and ALL abilities… through ART.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.pittsburghplayhouse.com or call the box office at 412-392-8000.