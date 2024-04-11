Pittsburgh Public Theater Presents SCOTLAND, PA State Premiere

Pittsburgh Public Theater Presents SCOTLAND, PA State Premiere
Pittsburgh Public Theater this week revealed to subscribers and supporters at  its annual fundraising gala the much-anticipated final production of its 2024/2025 50th Anniversary season, which features reimagined American classics, fantasy adventures, and  now a thrilling new musical that will leave audiences hungry for more. 

The Public will produce the Pennsylvania premiere of The New York Times Critics' Pick  SCOTLAND, PA, on stage at the O'Reilly Theater March 19 – April 6, 2025. This new rock  musical penned by Pittsburgh's own Michael Mitnick with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon enjoyed a successful run off-Broadway, where The New York Times' Jesse Green described it  as “a kick-ass party.” Audiences in Pittsburgh will be the first outside New York to revel in this  juicy tale. 

“The musical is based on the movie of the same title, which is based on the Scottish play, which  is about ambition,” Fox Chapel native Michael Mitnick said in an interview with Roundabout  Theatre. “Who doesn't look around and say, ‘If only I had X, my life might be better?' That's our  show's central theme, though I'd maybe paint it a little sunnier: What little do we need to be  happy?” 

Acclaimed Emmy award-winning director and Tony Award nominee Lonny Price, who has been  with the show since its early development, has decades of experience on Broadway and is best  known for shows like SUNSET BOULEVARD, SWEENEY TODD, and LADY DAY AT  EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL. Price also has experience on screen, both as an actor in works  like Oscar award-winning Dirty Dancing and director of numerous titles, including the New York  Times documentary pick for Top Ten Movies of 2016, Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have  Happened. 

“SCOTLAND, PA is an underdog story,” Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea  Kaminski said. “It's also about a burger joint, a few hippies in rural PA, and a steamy romance,  set against music you won't be able to get out of your head.”  

The Public also announced it will continue to expand its successful resident artist program,  whose alumni include playwrights, directors, visual artists, and more. This year's program  features, among many, Artist-in-Residence Demeatria Boccella, founder of FashionAFRICANA and managing director of the Bill Nunn Theatre Project, whose August Wilson New Voices  Competition graced the O'Reilly Theater stage last year. 

Residencies like Boccella's are co-created by the artist and The Public to meet the artist's  specific needs during distinct stages of their career. In return, resident artists take part in the  artistic and civic life of the theater, like Boccella's recent redesign of The Public's green room and co-curation with Kiya Tomlin of the fashion lookbook for ALCHEMY. 

José Pérez IV returns as resident fight and intimacy director, a key role at The Public to  supports the improvement of artist experiences and increases artistic vitality at the company. In  addition to serving as the fight and intimacy director for mainstage productions, Pérez IV also  establishes and implements rehearsal and audition protocols to ensure actors are safe and  comfortable in scenes with staged intimacy or violence.  

On stage, The Public's upcoming production of THE HOBBIT from Oct. 23 – Nov. 3, 2024, will  be co-created with new Resident Artists and professional puppeteers Jamie Agnello and Matt Acheson, who will help conceive, design, and bring to life the all-ages fantasy tale.  

“I'm especially excited about using the practical magic of puppetry to delight, inspire, and  surprise our actors and audiences on this transformational journey,” Agnello said. “My dream is  that you'll never know where the next surprise is coming from, as if you're on the adventure right  alongside our characters.”  

Pittsburgh Public Theater will also continue its successful Playwrights Collective, whose  members include Mora V. Harris, Brian Pope, Alec Silberblatt, Kelly Trumbull, and TJ  Young. Members meet bi-weekly to develop new works, like Silberblatt's recent A TELL-TALE  HEART under the O'Reilly Theater Stage and Young's WE FLY in last summer's Playtime Live  series.  

“The Public's resident artist program supports visionary creatives whose work in turn  substantiates The Public's pillars, specifically community relevance and artistic excellence,”  Pittsburgh Public Theater Managing Director Shaunda McDill said. “These partnerships are at  the core of our work, and there are more partnerships to nurture as we continue to serve as a  true public theater for the next 50 years.” 

SCOTLAND, PA 

March 19 – April 6, 2025 

Book by Michael Mitnick  

Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon 

Directed by Lonny Price 

MACBETH WITH A SIDE OF FRIES 

Order up! Indulge in this New York Times Critic's Pick directed by Broadway legend Lonny Price  and penned by Pittsburgh's own Michael Mitnick. Based on the cult 2001 film and the Bard's  Scottish play, this deliciously macabre musical comedy follows Mac, a burger-joint employee  with big ideas, and his wife Pat, armed with even bigger ambition, as they cook up more than  just fast food. Before long, the body count rises, and they realize the terrifying depths they're  willing to plumb for a bite of the American Dream. Set against the backdrop of a quaint  Pennsylvania town in the 70s, Mitnick's sizzling script and Adam Gwon's rich rock score make  up the perfect recipe for a bloody good time that will leave you hungry for more. 

MORE INFORMATION

Season tickets to Pittsburgh Public Theater's 50th season are available now at  PPT.org/Subscribe or by calling the Box Office at (412) 316-1600. Subscribers who renew before April 15 will receive complimentary tickets to share with friends and family, as well as  access to exclusive perks. This year's subscription season includes Dial M for Murder, The  Hobbit, Trouble in Mind, and Scotland, PA. Subscribers will also receive a 30% discount through  July 1 on tickets to A Christmas Story: The Play, and priority seating for The Public's free  musical extravaganza, Twelfth Night.  

ABOUT PITTSBURGH PUBLIC THEATER 

Pittsburgh Public Theater strives to be a true public theater to the Pittsburgh region and welcomes more than 70,000  guests through the doors of the O'Reilly Theater every year. The Public is renowned for its exceptional mix of  programming, featuring American classics, world premieres, new adaptations, and favorite musicals. Its commitment  to education and engagement initiatives is a cornerstone of its mission and includes the signature Shakespeare  Monologue & Scene Contest and innovative community partnerships. The O'Reilly Theater is a project of the  Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.



