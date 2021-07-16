Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces Pop-up Performances of BAREFOOT IN THE PARK...in the Park!

Pittsburgh Public Theater will welcome audiences to an extraordinary week of pop-up performances of Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK...IN THE PARK at the newly opened Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park, located on Fort Duquesne Boulevard in downtown Pittsburgh.



"When our 2019-2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis, the first priority was the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff," said Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director, Marya Sea Kaminski. "One of the productions we were all looking forward to with great anticipation was Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, which unfortunately had to be cancelled that season. Yet here we are, so many months later, bringing a pop-up production of this classic romantic comedy to an incredible new outdoor venue featuring some of the most irresistible, hilarious performers in the region. I simply cannot wait."



"Bringing audiences together at the Allegheny Overlook will be cause for celebration this August," shared Pittsburgh Public Theater Managing Director, Lou Castelli. "Our patrons have been incredibly patient and supportive during this time, and they deserve a night of relaxation and laughter. Once again seeing friendly faces in the crowd and enjoying the magic of live theater together will make for one memorable week."



How long can the honeymoon last after a newlywed couple move into their first New York apartment? There are bound to be plenty of ups and downs since they live on the fifth floor! Add to that, bride Corie is an impulsive free-spirit while groom Paul is a buttoned-up lawyer. Barefoot was Neil Simon's first smash success, premiering on Broadway in 1963 and running for nearly four years. Our pop-up performance of this bubbly romantic comedy will prove that young love never goes out of style.

Starring Jeff Howell as Victor Velasco, Chris Laitta as Mother, Connor McCanlus as Telephone Repair Man, Joe McGranaghan as Paul, Jaime Slavinsky as Corie, Jason Shavers as Host & Narrator, and featuring music from Doug Levine.



Pittsburgh Public Theater subscribers and those who donated their tickets to BAREFOOT IN THE PARK in 2020 will be invited to an exclusive VIP event this August at a private location. Invitations will be shared via mail and email.

Tickets are available to BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at no charge. To register for free tickets, click HERE by Thursday, July 29 or visit PPT.ORG/BAREFOOT.