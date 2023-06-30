Pittsburgh Musical Theater Announces GREASE, EVIL DEAD And More For 2023-2024 Season

PMT will present their annual season preview concert, Broadway at the Overlook, September 7-10 at the West End Overlook Park.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Pittsburgh Musical Theater has announced the company's 2023-2024 Season "Memories Are Made of This," with performances in three different venues, including the historic Byham Theater in the cultural district, the off-Broadway style Gargaro Theater, and West End Canopy located in the historic West End Community.

The season will start in the fall with an audience favorite, back by popular demand, Evil Dead the Musical (September 28-October 22) in the West End Canopy, followed by LES MISERABLES School Edition (November 2-5) at the Byham Theater. In December, the annual holiday classic, A Lyrical Christmas Carol (December 13-17), will take place in the Gargaro Theater. In 2024, the season will continue with Disney's High School Musical JR. (February 15-18) at the Gargaro Theater, Grease (March 7-17), at the Byham Theater, and the season will conclude with Million Dollar Quartet (April 18-May 12) at the Gargaro Theater.

"Our theme, "Memories are made of this," was selected to spark memories for audiences of all ages with musical theater experiences that take you everywhere from 1840s England, the 1787 French Revolution, to the electrifying 1950s, and into the present times. Our unique PMT experience is truly an inspiring collaboration between local professionals and young artists that creates dynamic performances for all to enjoy in versatile venues suited to each production. We can't wait to welcome patrons and friends back to relive and create new memories for the next generation of theatergoers. We promise there will be a Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On." - PMT Executive Director, Colleen Doyno

PMT will also present their annual season preview concert, Broadway at the Overlook, September 7-10 at the West End Overlook Park.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows (excluding Disney's High School Musical JR.) Information about the season, Click Here, and Broadway at the Overlook can be found at pittsburghmusicals.com or by calling (412) 539-0900.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) is a non-profit (501c3) committed to youth development, integrated opportunities for young artists and local professionals, and building a diverse creative community. Founded in 1990 and based in Pittsburgh's West End, PMT is currently under the leadership of Colleen Doyno, Executive Director. They are home to PMT Conservatory and currently produce both a professional and young artist series that perform in multiple venues including the historic Broadway style Byham Theater in the Cultural District, and PMT's own Off-Broadway style Gargaro Theater in the West End.




