Pittsburgh CLO to Present the World Premiere Rom-Com Musical THE PERFECT MATE

Pittsburgh CLO's Kara Cabaret Series will present a world premiere rom-com musical of the future; it's 2063, and love is about to get an upgrade! David Rossmer & Dan Lipton's THE PERFECT MATE brings love to life between February 2nd – March 17th, 2024, at the Greer Cabaret Theater.



THE PERFECT MATE is an original musical born from Pittsburgh CLO's SPARK Festival. In 2018, the SPARK Festival was a major initiative of Pittsburgh CLO's Next Generation Capital Campaign, SPARK was created as an effort to cultivate new and innovative work from emerging and established musical theater artists. Writing teams joined SPARK for festival residencies. These unique residencies offered valuable rehearsal time and dramaturgical support to shows early in the development process and were a first step towards future development at Pittsburgh CLO. Residencies culminated in private readings hosted by Pittsburgh CLO leaders. One of the musicals developed through the SPARK Writing Residencies was David Rossmer & Dan Lipton's THE PERFECT MATE and was showcased during SPARK's Works-in-Progress Night at the CLO Cabaret.



“We are excited to finally see this World Premiere come to life through the Pittsburgh CLO Kara Cabaret Series after it was originally commissioned as part of the SPARK Festival in 2018” says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. “Pittsburgh CLO is committed to ensuring a successful future for the American musical art form; by taking a leadership role in the development of new works, we are ensuring that local audiences can enjoy the very best of musical theatre for generations to come.”



WHAT IF WHEN YOU'RE READY FOR TRUE LOVE YOU COULD DESIGN YOUR PERFECT MATE? Joan Sweete has always been drawn to the old-fashioned idea of true love with one person, which puts her at odds with the wild west of romance in 2063. When she's chosen to try out the Perfect Mate, an emotionally savvy humanoid partner, she thinks she has found her match – but it turns out perfection isn't all it's cracked up to be. An original musical rom-com of the future born from Pittsburgh CLO's Spark Music Festival. Tickets on sale now PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or call 412-456-6666. This show contains adult content.



David Rossmer & Dan Lipton's (Book, Music & Lyrics) are longtime collaborators who write music, lyrics, and scripts together. Lipton & Rossmer wrote the score for MONOPOLY, the Broadway-bound musical produced by Hasbro and Araca Group, with a book by Tony nominee Rick Elice. They wrote “They Don't Let You in the Opera” for Kelli O'Hara, whose performance with the Orlando Philharmonic went viral, garnering 5.8 million views on Facebook. Their TV show RATED P, developed by Kelly Ripa's production company, sold to ABC Studios. The stage version of RATED P, which played Off-Broadway, is licensed by Broadway Licensing. Rossmer co-wrote THE OTHER Josh Cohen, which was nominated for 6 Drama Desk Awards. The show returned to Off-Broadway in November 2018 to rave reviews. Rossmer is in the inaugural class of Audible playwrights, commissioned by Amazon. Lipton was associate conductor of THE BAND'S VISIT and conducted Sting's run in his own musical THE LAST SHIP, both on Broadway. He scored the Molly Ringwald film ALL THESE SMALL MOMENTS, released by Orion Classics in January 2019.

Creative Team:

Book, Music & Lyrics: Dan Lipton & David Rossmer

Director: Carolyn CantorChoreographer: Whitney G-Bowley

Music Director: Greg Anthony Rassen

Scenic and Video Designer: Bryce Cutler

Additional Creative Team & Cast will be announced at a later date.



Commissioned by Pittsburgh CLO through the EQT Commissioning Fund.



The newly renovated Lounge at the Greer Cabaret and Greer Cabaret Theater offer elevated dining experiences. Greer Cabaret Lounge opens 2 hours prior to showtime and advanced reservations are highly recommended. In-theater dining requires a ticket to a performance; once you are seated - you can order quietly and conveniently from your phone without missing a scene.



THE PERFECT MATE will be presented at the Greer Cabaret Theater (655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) February 2, 2024 – March 17, 2024. Tickets range from $35 - $55. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.pittsburghclo.org/buy-tickets, by phone at 412-456-6666. For more information, please visit: https://www.pittsburghclo.org.

Pittsburgh CLO has been a driving force behind the preservation, creation and promotion of live musical theater since 1946. As one of the largest regional musical theater organizations in the country, it is fortunate for the yearly support of nearly 200,000 audience members. In addition to producing fresh new productions of Broadway classics, the not-for-profit's mission is to develop new works and showcase emerging talent, and has been credited with launching the careers of numerous artists such as Billy Porter, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall, Rob Ashford, Bernadette Peters and Shirley Jones. The organization's dedication to musical theater extends beyond its six-show Summer Season at the Benedum Center to year-round programming at the 250-seat Cabaret Theater, which saw the world premieres of Up and Away and Game On in 2018 and The Double-Threat Trio in 2019. Its extensive education efforts include the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater; a university internship program; New Horizons, and in-school programs Gallery of Heroes and Creative Vision. Other ongoing initiatives include the Construction Center for the Arts, the Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater and SPARK, a festival for new small-cast musicals launched in 2018. The organization also founded the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/ Jimmy Awards. To further its mission to grow the art form, Pittsburgh CLO has been involved with 31 Broadway shows (32 Tony Awards), and in 2014 produced the world premiere of An American in Paris in Paris, then on Broadway, where it won 4 Tony Awards, and in London, Tokyo, Pittsburgh and throughout the U.S. and Europe. Pittsburgh CLO is the subject of a film starring Jeff Goldblum titled "Pittsburgh." Click Here