Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre To Offer Weekly Dance Fitness Classes Downtown

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Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will collaborate with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to offer free weekly PBT Dance & Fitness classes downtown at Arts Landing throughout the summer and a “Dance the Story” program for children during Family Fest in September.

The Dance & Fitness classes will include a variety of exercise styles, from ballet, Pilates and barre to hip-hop and contemporary dance. The classes will take place weekly on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. at the Dollar Bank Stage in Arts Landing, located at 803 Penn Avenue. PBT welcomes all people ages 14+ with all levels of experience.

The schedule of classes includes:

Attendees should register for the free classes here. They should wear comfortable clothing and sneakers for the classes. Additionally, for Pilates and barre classes, they should bring an exercise mat. Additional information about the Arts Landing classes is available here.

​PBT’s Dance & Fitness was voted #1 dance studio for adults in both 2023 and 2025 by Pittsburgh City Paper. PBT’s Dance & Fitness division holds regular weekly classes at the PBT studios in the Strip District. These classes include ballet (beginner, intermediate and advanced), pointe, contemporary/jazz, barre, Pilates mat and Pilates equipment classes in their Pilates Studio.

On September 19 at 10:00 a.m., PBT’s Education and Community Engagement division will participate in Family Fest at Arts Landing. At this event, PBT will present an interactive “Dance the Story " program based on Alice in Wonderland, which PBT will perform in February 2027. The event features a ballet story and an introduction to ballet technique and costumes from the ballet, helping bring the story to life for children. It is appropriate for children ages 1-13 and their families.

“I am so excited to share PBT’s amazing Dance & Fitness and Education and Community Engagement classes with the Greater Pittsburgh community,” said Nicholas Dragga, PBT Executive Director. “Pittsburghers will love having the opportunity to try our classes for free in the new, beautiful outdoor space that Arts Landing is providing.”

On the evening of Thursday, September 24, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will join the Pittsburgh Opera and Pittsburgh CLO for joint season previews at Arts Landing, offering a sneak peek at upcoming Fall performances.

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