MAKING SPACE: THE STORY OF NEW HAZLETT THEATER to Premiere in Pittsburgh

NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. Sign Up

The New Hazlett Theater and WQED will present Making Space: The Story of the New Hazlett Theater on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the theater's Northside home (6 Allegheny Square E). The special evening features an exclusive premiere screening of the upcoming WQED documentary of the same name, Making Space: The Story of New Hazlett Theater, celebrating the building's deep roots, the New Hazlett's upcoming 20th Anniversary milestone, and its foundational legacy as the original home of the former Pittsburgh Public Theater.

The new documentary anchors a celebrated two-decade legacy for the New Hazlett Theater, illuminating a bold forward vision for the organization's continued growth as it approaches its 20th Anniversary milestone. The film also highlights the important legacy of the Pittsburgh Public Theater, which spent its first 25 years inside the Northside space. Following the live celebration, the documentary will officially launch to the public on Friday, July 31, on WQED+ and air on WQED Channel 13 at 11:45 pm on Monday, August 3.

"We talk a lot about 'making space' for creatives, and looking back at the Public's earliest days in our building reminds us exactly why these physical landmarks matter," states New Hazlett Theater Executive Director René Conrad. "As our friends and colleagues across the city navigate this period of profound transition for our local arts community, this documentary reminds us all that Pittsburgh's creative future relies on the permanent spaces we build and protect for our artists."

Tracing the building's journey from the first Carnegie Music Hall in 1889, to the Pittsburgh Public Theater from 1974-1999, to the New Hazlett today, the film reflects on the venue's role as an indispensable community asset. To bring this history to life, the documentary features interviews with pivotal voices from the former Pittsburgh Public Theater, the New Hazlett Theater, and Prime Stage Theatre, celebrating the space as a permanent home for the city's creative future.

'The New Hazlett Theater's story is quintessentially Pittsburgh: a historic landmark, saved and reimagined by the community, continuing to serve as a home for artists, audiences, and new ideas,' said Jason Jedlinski, President and CEO of WQED Multimedia. 'We are proud to help tell and share stories like this because they strengthen neighbors' connections to each other and deepen our collective pride in the place we call home.'

The private, invitation-only evening will begin with an intimate VIP reception featuring behind-the-scenes building tours, drinks, and light bites. Guests will experience live music by Jere Addo & The Collective and a performance by OmariMhotep. This will be followed by the exclusive documentary screening, uncovering untold stories and firsthand insights from those who know the space best. The evening will conclude with a collaborative post-film panel and audience Q&A featuring former Pittsburgh Public Theater Managing Director Shaunda McDill alongside regional theater voices, celebrating the shared lineage and community impact of both organizations.

'There's something poetic about the history between Pittsburgh Public Theater and the New Hazlett. Both, in their own eras, have been spaces where Pittsburgh figured out who it wanted to be as a creative city, and that's what a permanent creative home makes possible. It's the difference between surviving season to season and building something that outlasts any one production, any one artist, any one grant cycle. Pittsburgh has no shortage of talent; what we need more of is rootedness. It is vital to have places our artists can return to, build in, and eventually hand off to the next generation,' McDill adds.

For the public and arts lovers across the region, Making Space: The Story of New Hazlett Theater will make its wide digital debut on Friday, July 31, 2026, via streaming on WQED+ and on WQED's YouTube page at www.youtube.com/wqedpittsburgh. The documentary will also air on WQED Channel 13 on Monday, August 3, at 11:45 pm.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Don't Miss a Pittsburgh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming