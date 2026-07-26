New Hazlett Theater Names Melissa Cardello-Linton as First Artistic Director

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As the New Hazlett Theater enters its third decade, the Northside institution will launch a new era: appointing Melissa Cardello-Linton as the first Artistic Director in its 20-year history, debuting a refreshed visual identity to support its next chapter of growth, and unveiling ForgeWorks. Designed to partner with established producers, cultural institutions, and creative teams developing ambitious new projects, ForgeWorks provides a cost-effective environment where work can be built, tested, refined, and previewed before moving into larger regional and national markets.

These developments collectively represent a clear, ambitious articulation of the New Hazlett's role in the changing cultural landscape: stepping forward as a permanent, growing space equipped to serve the future of the performing arts.

"Mel's historic appointment, the launch of ForgeWorks, and our new visual brand represent the exact heartbeat of our next chapter," states Executive Director René Conrad. "At a moment when our regional arts landscape is experiencing significant shifts and restructuring, the New Hazlett's mission to stand as a reliable anchor for Pittsburgh's creative community is more vital than ever. We have spent 20 years building a legacy of trust with this city's makers, and this transition ensures that our collaborative foundation remains secure, vibrant, and ready to scale as we lean into our artistic future."

"I am excited to support NHT and Melissa in this new chapter. Melissa has the incredible ability to inspire and foster ambitious ideas that make everyone work at their highest possible level. As New Hazlett Theater's first Artistic Director, the dreams and goals of the company will not only enrich the local artistic community and audiences but also provide a platform for that work to make an impact on a national level," states Christopher Ketner, NHT board member and Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer.

Stepping into this newly created role, Cardello-Linton-who joined the theater in 2024 as Artistic Producer-brings over two decades of experience to shape the theater's future artistic direction. While ForgeWorks serves as a central expression of her vision, she draws her deepest inspiration from the theater's history of championing local artists alongside Executive Director René Conrad:

"It is an extraordinary honor to serve as the first Artistic Director of the New Hazlett Theater. I've come to know that when a community invests in artists, those artists have the power to transform it. The Community Supported Art (CSA) Performance Series proves that Pittsburgh champions artists before the rest of the world knows their names, and it's inspiring to see audiences eagerly join that journey. I'm deeply grateful for the bold foundation René has built here, and beyond excited to build alongside such an extraordinary team whose passion makes this place unlike any other. We're stepping into this new chapter with boldness, optimism, and a deep commitment to our artists and our city," states Cardello-Linton.

Building directly upon the New Hazlett's longstanding investment in locally rooted talent and programs like the Community Supported Art (CSA) Performance Series, ForgeWorks is the evolution of the theater's commitment to new work. This cornerstone initiative positions the New Hazlett as a critical regional catalyst. By providing an affordable, state-of-the-art environment where projects can be created, tested, and polished, the program gives creators the vital infrastructure they need to scale their work.

With its unique local-to-national design, the initiative offers an affordable, high-caliber environment where works in progress can be fully realized right here in Pittsburgh. Ultimately, this pipeline prepares local work to scale to larger markets, strengthening the city's reputation as a vital national gateway for new theater. With projects already in development behind the scenes, details on the inaugural ForgeWorks lineup will be shared as the program unfolds.

"Pittsburgh has always been a city of builders, and ForgeWorks is our way of giving those builders a dedicated home to create something extraordinary," says Cardello-Linton. "At a time when creative spaces are changing, we want this theater to stand as a secure sanctuary for our audiences and our artists. It's about protecting the creative process, giving artists the room to take bold creative risks, and ensuring they have a supportive partner every step of the way. Whether we are producing new work in-house or partnering with producers, companies, and arts organizations to develop visionary new works, my hope is that our community will have the opportunity to experience the magic here first before it launches onto the national stage."

This forward-looking momentum is anchored by Cardello-Linton's proven ability to cultivate deep artistic trust and keep local talent at the center of the theater's mission. As Artistic Producer, she spent the past two seasons expanding the venue's hyper-local incubation spaces-championing the CSA Performance Series, including the recent season-closer GRAPPLING, which celebrated former CSA lead artists coming back together in Pittsburgh to take on key roles.

'Melissa brings together artistic sensitivity and a profound sense of responsibility,' says Ramin Akhavijou, CSA Season 12 lead artist, composer, and professor. 'In my work on EGO, she cultivated a space where creativity could unfold with trust, clarity, and intention. Her leadership balances structure and openness, allowing artists to take risks while feeling fully supported.'

By spearheading the CSA: Off the Page staged reading series, launching the inaugural Sounds of the Season concert to provide a vital, high-profile stage for incredible Pittsburgh musical talent, and continually strengthening relationships with fellow Pittsburgh arts institutions-including the theater's Northside neighbors-Cardello-Linton has cultivated a thriving, connected community. For creators who have worked closely with her, her transition to Artistic Director is a natural evolution of that fierce advocacy:

"Melissa doesn't just produce work; she builds environments where artists thrive," notes Dr. Kendra Ross, cultural leader and lead vocalist for Sounds of the Season. "Stepping into the Artistic Director role is the natural next chapter for someone who sees the potential in every artist and finds a way to bring their vision to life."

"As we look toward our next 20 years, we are not slowing down; we are expanding the stage," Conrad concludes. "There is no one better to lead our artistic vision and protect this vital community asset than someone who advocates for this city's creative spirit as fiercely as Mel does."

About Melissa Cardello-Linton

Melissa Cardello-Linton's return to Pittsburgh marks a vibrant, full-circle moment, bringing her expansive artistic experience and passion for compelling storytelling back to the city that raised her. A producer, actress, and director whose work spans theater, film, and live performance, Cardello-Linton spent nearly two decades immersed in the creative communities of New York City and Brooklyn before joining the New Hazlett Theater in 2024.

Throughout her career, she has developed and produced new works rooted in bold, collaborative storytelling, partnering with notable institutions and performance spaces ranging from the Kraine Theater on the Lower East Side to The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, Theater Row, HERE Arts Center, and the Historic Langston Hughes House in Harlem. Her work has been featured Off-Broadway and on PBS ALL ARTS, earning widespread recognition for its emotional depth, originality, and steadfast commitment to artist-driven creation. As the first Artistic Director of the New Hazlett Theater, she is dedicated to helping lead the organization into its next chapter of strategic collaboration and expanding the reach of Pittsburgh's creative community.

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