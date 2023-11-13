Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Reveals Spring 2024 CINDERELLA Production Will Be A U.S. Premiere

At its annual Point in Time Gala event on Saturday evening, November 11, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) artistic director Adam W. McKinney announced that PBT will be presenting the U.S. premiere of Cinderella by choreographer Jayne Smeulders for its 2023-24 season finale in May. Audiences can experience Cinderella, performed with the PBT Orchestra, at the Benedum Center May 17-19, 2023. The full-length production is a delightful, timeless production that the entire family can enjoy.

Smeulders' version of Cinderella stays true to the beloved fairy tale and the classic 1944 score by Sergei Prokofiev with updates to the choreography and glittering, all-new sets and costumes. The whimsical, transformational story includes favorite characters, such as the magical fairy godmother, royal prince, evil stepmother, two vain stepsisters and a slew of Cinderella's animal friends.

“We are delighted to bring Jayne Smeulders' version of Cinderella to the U.S. - and to Pittsburgh audiences - for the first time,” said PBT artistic director, Adam W. McKinney. “Jayne's version is classic, visually stunning and remarkably choreographed. It is an absolutely perfect fit for PBT.”

Smeulders created her version of Cinderella in 2011 when she was a principal dancer with West Australian Ballet. Cinderella's stunning sets are designed by Simon Guilbault and exquisite costumes by Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt. The masterful elements help to tell this beautifully re-imagined version of Cinderella in a fantastical world where dreams do come true.

About Jayne Smeulders

Born in Dampier, Western Australia, Jayne began her training in all genres of dance at the Jody Marshall Dance Company followed by further study at The Graduate College of Dance.

In 1993 she received a scholarship to finish her studies in Germany at Hamburg Straatsoper GmbG Ballettschule. She then joined the Nederlands Dans Theater II where she worked for four years, touring worldwide and working with acclaimed choreographers including Jiří Kylián, Hans van Manen, Paul Lightfoot, Nacho Duato, Ohad Naharin, Lionel Hoche, Johan Inge and Gideon Obarzanek.

Jayne returned to her hometown to join West Australian Ballet, where she danced many lead roles, and worked with world-renowned choreographers. She was nominated for a Helpmann Award in 2003, awarded a WA Dance Award for Most Outstanding Female Dancer in 2008 and promoted to Principal Artist in February 2008.

In 2009 she was awarded the West Australian Citizen of the Year for her services to arts, culture and entertainment. Since her return to Perth, Jayne has choreographed a number of ballets to much acclaim for programs including West Australian Ballet's Ballet Under the Stars. In 2011, Jayne choreographed Cinderella, her first full-length production for West Australian Ballet.

Inspired by George Balanchine, Jayne created a Grande Tarantella that premiered in West Australian Ballet in 2015. In 2016, Jayne created alongside Aurelien Scannella and Sandy Delasalle a full-length The Nutcracker for West Australian Ballet.

About the 2023 PBT Gala

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's annual Gala- Pointe in Time: Bippity Boppity Ball took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Cinderella-themed event raised more than $616,000 that will support the PBT company, as well as provide scholarships for PBT school students. The evening included elegant dinner and dancing, performances by company artists and mingling with the Pittsburgh arts community, PBT artists, as well as artistic director Adam W. McKinney and new executive director, Nicholas Dragga.

Ticket Information

Single tickets start at $29, and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages are also available. More information is available at pbt.org or by calling 412-454-9107.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.