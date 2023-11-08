Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Provides Nine NUTCRACKER-Themed Events For Local Youth This Holiday Season

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will offer nine different Nutcracker-themed programs for children of all ages throughout November and December. PBT will present the holiday classic at the Benedum Center from December 8-28. Many of these activities take place at performances of The Nutcracker, while others are offered separately.

One of the special programs is a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, December 17 at 4:30 p.m. This family-inclusive event is for all audiences - children and adults - with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs. The relaxed atmosphere is accepting of additional sound and movement in the audience and lobby. Adaptations PBT offers during these shows include house lights set to 20% brightness, lowered sound levels, relaxed house rules (guests are free to move around and to enter/exit the theater space as needed), use of iPads and other electronics for therapeutic purposes and fidget object and ear plug availability.

The complete schedule of children's offerings in conjunction with PBT's The Nutcracker includes:

Afternoon of Enchantment from the PBT School - Sunday, November 19. Children can spend an enchanting afternoon in a winter wonderland learning to dance like a snowflake, craft holiday magic like Drosselmeyer in his workshop and watch a performance of the excerpts from The Nutcracker from PBT School Pre-Professional rising stars. They can also stop by the photo booth to capture memories with special Nutcracker characters, listen to the story of The Nutcracker and be on the lookout for appearances from the Sugar Plum Fairy. Two sessions are offered. Register here.

PBT Dance & Wellness Nutcracker Classes - Thursdays from Nov. 30-Dec. 21

Come dance The Nutcracker with us! After your regular Dance & Wellness class, learn a variation from The Nutcracker ballet with this add-on workshop series This special class takes place on Thursdays from November 30 through December 21 from 8:00-9:00 p.m. For ages 14 + More information is available at www.pbt.org/welcome-to-dance-and-wellness/

PBT School The Nutcracker One-Day Workshop - Sunday, December 3. Students are invited to participate in a Nutcracker-themed ballet class. All are invited to dress festively, participate in a ballet class and learn a dance from The Nutcracker. The workshop will be offered for ages 3-7 from 12:30-1:45. Register here.

Sugar Plum Fairy Photos - December 8- 28. The Sugar Plum Fairy will be returning to the Benedum Center to pose with fans for photos. Children can meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and take photos with her in the lower lobby before each show and during intermission. Physical photos will not be printed, but families will be able to capture memories with their own cameras or mobile phones. The event is free, but donations benefiting PBT School are recommended.

Student Matinee The Nutcracker Performance - Friday, December 8. Teachers are encouraged to bring their classrooms to a student matinee performance of The Nutcracker to experience the magic of live theater! The performance is at 11 a.m. Tickets are discounted and bus funding is available with professional development workshop attendance. More information is available at www.pbt.org/studentmatinee. Registration: groupsales@pittsburghballet.org.

The Nutcracker Family Workshop - Saturday, December 9. This event will take place at 12:45 p.m. prior to the afternoon matinee. The goal of the program is to help children appreciate and understand ballet before viewing The Nutcracker. The event will include The Nutcracker story time, crafts and more for kids & families! Register here.

Ballet Workshops for Scouts - Sunday, December 10. Scout troop leaders are invited to bring their troop to a performance of The Nutcracker, and kick it off with a pre-show ballet class at the Benedum Center from 10:30-11:15 a.m. No dance experience is required for this fun, 45-minute beginners' workshop. Warm up, learn basic ballet steps and try out modified choreography from The Nutcracker. Appropriate for all Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts! Troops must purchase a minimum of eight tickets. Click here for more information.

Magic of The Nutcracker Workshop at PBT studios - Saturday, December 16. This adaptive dance workshop will take place December 16 at 2 p.m. and includes an adaptive dance class, the story of The Nutcracker, a special Nutcracker performance, and the chance to learn a dance inspired by the ballet.

Sensory-Friendly Performance - Sunday, December 17. This sensory-friendly performance, on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m., is offered for children (and adults) with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs. It is a relaxed performance that is open to all. “Relaxed” means a come-as-you-are atmosphere that is perfect for families with small children or those needing any kind of additional support. It provides a judgment-free zone where theater staff and patrons accept (and expect) extra sound or movement in the audience and celebrates the myriad ways audience members can experience a live stage performance. More information here.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an incredible variety of family-friendly activities in conjunction with The Nutcracker this year,” said PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney. “These programs are a wonderful part of our community outreach and will enhance The Nutcracker experience for children across the Pittsburgh area.”

PBT has performed various versions of The Nutcracker annually since its inception in 1970. The current distinctly Pittsburgh version, based on the choreography and concept by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, has been staged at PBT for more than 20 years. The annual production also features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown.

“The Nutcracker is a fantastic family holiday tradition,” said Nicholas Dragga, PBT executive director. “The magical production features nods to Pittsburgh institutions such as Kennywood, the Kaufmann's Clock, Shadyside, Mount Washington, the National Aviary, the Pittsburgh Pirates and so many more. You won't want to miss it!”

The company's production of The Nutcracker features five scenes, over 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories and more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School. A Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size, sparkling snow and more than 30 sleight-of-hand tricks created by a professional magician add to the production's enchantment.