Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Provides Nine NUTCRACKER-Themed Events For Local Youth This Holiday Season

PBT will present the holiday classic at the Benedum Center from December 8-28.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will offer nine different Nutcracker-themed programs for children of all ages throughout November and December. PBT will present the holiday classic at the Benedum Center from December 8-28. Many of these activities take place at performances of The Nutcracker, while others are offered separately.
One of the special programs is a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, December 17 at 4:30 p.m. This family-inclusive event is for all audiences - children and adults - with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs. The relaxed atmosphere is accepting of additional sound and movement in the audience and lobby. Adaptations PBT offers during these shows include house lights set to 20% brightness, lowered sound levels, relaxed house rules (guests are free to move around and to enter/exit the theater space as needed), use of iPads and other electronics for therapeutic purposes and fidget object and ear plug availability.
The complete schedule of children's offerings in conjunction with PBT's The Nutcracker includes:
“We are thrilled to be able to offer an incredible variety of family-friendly activities in conjunction with The Nutcracker this year,” said PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney. “These programs are a wonderful part of our community outreach and will enhance The Nutcracker experience for children across the Pittsburgh area.”
PBT has performed various versions of The Nutcracker annually since its inception in 1970. The current distinctly Pittsburgh version, based on the choreography and concept by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, has been staged at PBT for more than 20 years. The annual production also features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown.
“The Nutcracker is a fantastic family holiday tradition,” said Nicholas Dragga, PBT executive director. “The magical production features nods to Pittsburgh institutions such as Kennywood, the Kaufmann's Clock, Shadyside, Mount Washington, the National Aviary, the Pittsburgh Pirates and so many more. You won't want to miss it!”
The company's production of The Nutcracker features five scenes, over 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories and more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School. A Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size, sparkling snow and more than 30 sleight-of-hand tricks created by a professional magician add to the production's enchantment.
