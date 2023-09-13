Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Holds Open Air Performances at Hazelwood Green

Performances will take place September 29-October 1.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Holds Open Air Performances at Hazelwood Green

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced a partnership with August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Hazelwood Local to hold the outdoor Open Air festival September 29-October 1 at Hazelwood Green.  

The free, family-friendly event will include performances by PBT on Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as art vendors, demonstrations, kids activities and food trucks all weekend.  PBT will also hold barre classes for adults and creative movement classes for young people. Additionally, Saturday is August Wilson Community Day and will include free activities from numerous local museums and arts organizations. Open Air will run on Friday, September 29 from 6:00-9:30 pm, Saturday, September 30 from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm and Sunday, October 1 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. See the full schedule here.

“We are especially excited to collaborate with August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Hazelwood Local on this incredible outdoor event,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT artistic director. “We love bringing our works to Pittsburgh audiences in this fun, community environment."

Main Stage Performance and Activities
Friday, September 29

6 p.m.   Taylor Allderdice High School Jazz Band
7:30 p.m.  Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Saturday, September 30

12 p.m.  Joe Nickel Dance Studio Showcase
3 p.m.   Texture Contemporary Ballet
4:15 p.m.  KRUNK Movement
5:15 p.m.  Barre Class with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
6 p.m.   Hill Dance Academy Theatre
7:30 p.m.  Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Sunday, October 1

11:30 a.m.  Creative Movement class for kids with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
12 p.m.  Narobi
12:45 pm Eagleburger Band (marching down Eliza Street)
1:15 p.m.  The Seams
2:30 p.m.  Steel City Ukuleles

Program for PBT Performances // 7:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 29 and Sat., Sept. 30
PBT will present a mixed repertory performance featuring classical and contemporary works. The program for the performance is as follows. Please note that all artists and program details are subject to change.

Theme and Variations Pas de Deux | Choreography by George Balanchine | © The George Balanchine Trust

  • Artists: Tommie Lin O’Hanlon and Colin McCaslin

The Sleeping Beauty Act II Excerpt | Choreography by Marius Petipa 

  • Artists: Erin Casale, Ariana Chernyshev, Sujanya Dhillon, Christian García Campos, Madeline Gradle, Cecilia Hernandez, Abigail Huang, Caitlyn Mendicino, Amanda Morgan, Yoshiaki Nakano (Prince Désiré), Maria Eduarda Pinto, Grace Rookstool (Aurora) and Diana Yohe (Lilac Fairy)

Exuberance Divertissement from The Nutcracker | Choreography by Terrence S. Orr

  • Artists: Emry Amoky, Luke Mosher and Nathan Smith 

Grand Pas de Deux from The Nutcracker | Choreography by Terrence S. Orr and Adam W. McKinney

  • Artists: Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst; Gustavo Ribeiro and JoAnna Schmidt

Harmony Divertissement from The Nutcracker | Choreography by Terrence S. Orr

Artists: Erin Casale, Caitlyn Mendicino and Madeline Gradle w/PBT School Students

Monger Excerpts | Choreography by Barak Marshall

  • Artists: Corey Bourbonniere, Sujanya Dhillon, Christian García Campos, Matthew Griffin, Jack Hawn, Cecilia Hernandez, Abigail Huang, Josiah Kauffman, Amanda Morgan, Luke Mosher, Tommie Lin O’Hanlon and Kurtis Sprowls

La Esmerelda Pas de Deux | Choreography by Jules Perrot | Staged by Alexandre Silva

  • Artists: Ariana Chernyshev and David O’Matz 

Lacrimosa Pas de Deux | Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

  • Artists: Jonathan Breight and Amanda Morgan (Friday)
    Christian García Campos and Gustavo Ribeiro (Saturday)

What a Feeling! | Choreography by Adam W. McKinney

  • Artists: Corey Bourbonniere, Sujanya Dhillon, Madeline Gradle, Cecilia Hernandez, Caitlyn Mendicino, Maria Eduarda Pinto, Gustavo Ribeiro, Joseph Parr, Grace Rookstool, JoAnna Schmidt and Nathan Smith

Open Air at Hazelwood Green is made possible thanks to generous funding from the Gaming & Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) and support in part by the taxpayers of Allegheny County through a public grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD). The August Wilson African American Cultural Center Community Day on Saturday, September 30 is sponsored by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

Open Air allows PBT and other arts organizations throughout the area to bring live outdoor performances to audiences in communities throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region. Registration for the performance is recommended. For more information about Open Air at Hazelwood Green, visit pbt.org.

In the fall of 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre launched the mobile stage and a brand new Open Air Series to bring live performances to the Pittsburgh community in outdoor settings when indoor performances were not an option. PBT was able to invest in the Stageline(R) SAM450 mobile stage thanks to generous support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust, Jack Buncher Foundation and Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. The mobile stage is a shared asset among the seven anchor organizations of the Pittsburgh Cultural District, including the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh CLO, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, in addition to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.
 
Coming to PBT in the 2023-2024 Season:

  • Light in the Dark: October 27-29, 2023 at the Byham Theater
  • The Nutcracker: December 8-28, 2023 at the Benedum Center
  • Beauty and the Beast: February 16-25, 2023 at the Benedum Center
  • Spring Mix with the PBT Orchestra: April 5-7, 2023 at the Benedum Center
  • Cinderella with the PBT Orchestra: May 17-19, 2023 at the Benedum Center

Season subscriptions are now available. 3-ballet packages start at $82.50 per person. More information is available at Click Here or by calling 412-454-9107.




Recommended For You