Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Brings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to the Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will perform the magical, family-friendly ballet Beauty and the Beast for two weekends in February 2024. PBT invites audiences to experience this timeless tale about the transformative power of love on February 16-18 and 23-25 at the Benedum Center.

Beauty and the Beast is a whimsical, imaginative storybook ballet whose charming characters and challenging choreography have helped a classic and popular fairytale ballet for all. The captivating work comes alive through the background of an enchanted forest, magical creatures, gorgeous costumes and a stunning set. Audiences of all ages will delight in this ballet that illustrates that “there is often more than what meets the eye.”

“I am thrilled to bring this beautiful, romantic ballet back to the Benedum stage,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “The emotion and charm that it exudes, coupled with its magnificent choreography make it an incredibly iconic work.”

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be performing Beauty and the Beast based on the original 1958 choreography and concept by Lew Christensen with original music from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and set designs by Jose Varona. Lew Christensen, former artistic director of the San Francisco Ballet, based this widely acclaimed full-length ballet on the book by Marie de Beaumont, written in 1756. He created it to celebrate the San Francisco Ballet’s 25th anniversary. It became so popular that the San Francisco Ballet performed it annually alongside The Nutcracker as its holiday fare for years. The direction for PBT’s current production is by PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney.

PBT’s production of Beauty and the Beast includes a student matinee on Friday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. and a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, February 25 at 4:30 p.m.