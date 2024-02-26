Photos: First Look At The Cast Of PMT's GREASE

Grease opens March 7th at the Byham Theater. See first look photos of the cast below!

Leading the cast straight from the National Tour of On Your Feet! is Maya Santiago as Sandy and from the Broadway cast of Hadestown is Davis Wayne as Danny. The show will also feature Chris Laitta as Miss Lynch, David Toole as Teen Angel/Vince Fontaine, Zanny Laird as Rizzo, and Brecken Newton Farrell as Kenickie.

The production team includes Colleen Doyno (Producer), Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique (Directors/Choreographers), Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director), and Lucas Fedele (Associate Director/Choreographer).

Tickets

To purchase tickets and view a complete listing of dates and times, please visit pittsburghmusicals.com/greasetickets. You may also call the Cultural Trust Box Office at (412) 456-6666 for assistance. Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets by calling (412) 471-6930 or emailing groupsales@trustarts.org.