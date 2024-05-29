Photos: First Look At THE COFFIN MAKER At Pittsburgh Public

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See first look photos of Pittsburgh Public Theater's latest world premiere production THE COFFIN MAKER from local theater legend Mark Clayton Southers, directed by City Theatre Company Co-Artistic Director Monteze Freeland, opens in previews Wednesday, May 29, and closes Sunday, June 16.

In this new installment of his century-spanning chronicle of the Black experience inspired by his mentor August Wilson, Pittsburgh theater legend Mark Clayton Southers turns back the clock to 1849 Oklahoma. There, free man Lawrence Ebitt and his wife Eula live peacefully preparing bodies for burial with care and respect, until their world is turned upside down by a bounty hunter who gets more than he bargained for and a fugitive determined to forge his own future. This Western-Comedy-Revenge play is a genre-defying world premiere spiked with heart-stopping revelations.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

THE COFFIN MAKER is rated MA (Mature Audiences) and is suitable for guests 18 and older, with parental guidance strongly suggested for anyone 17 and under. THE COFFIN MAKER dramatizes circumstances, characters, and themes inspired by true events from American history. As a result, this play contains adult situations, explicit language, racial slurs, depiction of death, violence, the use of prop guns, and depiction of blood on stage.

Tickets and more information available at PPT.org/Coffin.

Photo Credit: Michael Henninger/Pittsburgh Public Theater

Robin R. McGee and Garbie Dukes

Garbie Dukes

Randy Kovitz

Randy Kovitz

Garbie Dukes, Brandon St. Clair, and Robin R. McGee

Garbie Dukes and Brandon St. Clair

Brandon St. Clair, Garbie Dukes, and Robin R. McGee

Brandon St. Clair and Garbie Dukes

Garbie Dukes

Robin R. McGee

Brandon St. Clair and Garbie Dukes

Garbie Dukes and Brandon St. Clair

Garbie Dukes and Connor McCanlus

The cast of THE COFFIN MAKER

Connor McCanlus, Brandon St. Clair, and Garbie Dukes

Randy Kovitz and Connor McCanlus

Connor McCanlus and Randy Kovitz

Robin R. McGee and Randy Kovitz

Randy Kovitz and Garbie Dukes

Garbie Dukes, Randy Kovitz, and Brandon St. Clair

Brandon St. Clair

