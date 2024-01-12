Photos: First Look At Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Walnut Street Theatre

Now on stage through February 4th, 2024.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

See first look photos of Walnut Street Theatre's production of WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, now on stage through February 4th, 2024.

The cast includes Susan Riley Stevens (Martha), Greg Wood (George), Brandon O’Rourke (Nick), and Anna D. Bailey (Honey).

The creative team includes Bernard Havard as the director, Roman Tatarowicz handling scenic design, Natalia De La Torre as the costume coordinator, Ryan O’Gara managing lighting design, Christopher Colucci in charge of sound design, and Claire Waid responsible for wig design. Michele Begley and Elizabeth Haroian serve as the stage managers.

The understudies for the production are Peter Herrick for George, Heather Plank for Martha, Katie Sah for Honey, and Tom Schmitt for Nick. These talented individuals may step in when needed to ensure a seamless performance.

Edward Albee took the theatrical world by storm with this celebrated Tony Award-winning Best Play. George and Martha have invited the young and naive Nick and Honey over for a late-night party—and their lives will never be the same. A stunning portrait of two American marriages, you will never forget this explosively comedic and profound masterpiece. Edward Albee's WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? promises to be the most talked about play of the season!

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

Brandon O'Rourke, Anna D. Bailey, Greg Wood, and Susan Riley Stevens
Brandon O'Rourke, Anna D. Bailey, Greg Wood, and Susan Riley Stevens

Brandon O'Rourke, Greg Wood, Susan Riley Stevens, and Anna D. Bailey
Brandon O'Rourke, Greg Wood, Susan Riley Stevens, and Anna D. Bailey

Brandon O'Rourke and Anna D. Bailey
Brandon O'Rourke and Anna D. Bailey

Susan Riley Stevens and Greg Wood
Susan Riley Stevens and Greg Wood

Anna D. Bailey and Greg Wood
Anna D. Bailey and Greg Wood

Anna D. Bailey, Brandon O'Rourke, and Greg Wood
Anna D. Bailey, Brandon O'Rourke, and Greg Wood

Greg Wood, Brandon O'Rourke, Susan Riley Stevens, and Anna D. Bailey
Greg Wood, Brandon O'Rourke, Susan Riley Stevens, and Anna D. Bailey

Brandon O'Rourke
Brandon O'Rourke

Greg Wood
Greg Wood

Greg Wood, Brandon O'Rourke, Susan Riley Stevens, and Anna D. Bailey
Greg Wood, Brandon O'Rourke, Susan Riley Stevens, and Anna D. Bailey

Greg Wood, Susan Riley Stevens
Greg Wood, Susan Riley Stevens




Recommended For You