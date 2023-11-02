Michael Cerveris Returns as Scrooge in A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLO

Two-time Tony winner, Michael Cerveris, will return to Pittsburgh CLO in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in their 32nd annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 15 – 23, 2023 at the historic Byham Theater.

Pittsburgh CLO has taken the spirit of the season, wrapped it in your favorite yuletide melodies, and tied it up with all the holiday magic and wonder of your childhood. Join Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and a host of colorful characters for A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. With dazzling special effects, holiday charm, and ticket prices even Scrooge would approve of, this Charles Dickens classic is a wonderful way for the whole family to celebrate the season. This year's production directed by Scott Evans will feature lavish costumes and thrilling effects.



Returning to play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Michael Cerveris says "Last year was such a joy, I am delighted to be returning to Pittsburgh CLO as part of this treasured Pittsburgh holiday tradition." Cerveris, a two-time Tony Award winning actor, has been declared "possibly the most versatile actor on Broadway" by Playbill magazine; while The Wall Street Journal suggested he "might just be the best musical-theater performer we have!" Recent screen roles include HBO's The Gilded Age and the filmed-in-Pittsburgh Mindhunter for Netflix. He also performs and records with the band Loose Cattle.



Guests entering the Byham Theater to see A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will once again be greeted by 78 musical theatre themed holiday trees of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the tiny 2-foot shrubs to a towering 18-foot Giving Tree. Tens of thousands of shining lights and ornaments plus 275 yards of pretend snow transform the lobby into a winter wonderland. In case you weren't in the holiday spirit yet, there will be opportunities to take pictures, and Pittsburgh CLO Academy Student Choirs, as well as Community School Choirs will be performing 30 minutes prior to showtime from the stage at select performances.



The Pittsburgh CLO Holiday Tree Display is not just a celebration of the season: each tree lining the entrance lobby is decorated in the style of a show from each of the PCLO's 78 seasons, a legacy that spans decades. Starting all the way back with 1946's NAUGHTY MARIETTA, the trees pay homage to the generations of theatergoers past and present, culminating with the future: this year's grand tree celebrating YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, which will run as part of the 2024 Summer Series at the Greer Cabaret July 19th – September 1st.



Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the support of our production sponsor KeyBank. "KeyBank is so proud to sponsor A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL for another magical holiday season," said Vic Laurenza, KeyBank Western Pennsylvania Market President. "The production is a tradition for so many families in the Pittsburgh area and beyond. On behalf of everyone at KeyBank, we hope you enjoy the show and have a wonderful holiday season!"



PCLO is excited to announce that together with Charlie Batch's Best of the Batch Foundation, we will conduct a toy drive during all performances of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. Audience members are encouraged to help support this amazing organization by bringing an unwrapped toy and adding it to the collection boxes surrounding the Giving Tree in the inner lobby of the Byham Theater.



On Saturday, December 23 at 12pm there will be a specially adapted Sensory Friendly Performance of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. Pittsburgh CLO is committed to providing an environment that is welcoming to all audiences; this sensory-friendly performance provides an opportunity for patrons of all ages to engage in and enjoy live musical theater together with family and friends. Working in partnership and consultation with the Autism Connection of PA and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the sensory-friendly performance includes slight production accommodations (lower sound levels, elimination of some special effects, etc.) that are intended to help make a live performance more enjoyable for audience members with sensory sensitivities, autism, anxiety, movement challenges, disability and more. For more information, visit https://www.pittsburghclo.org/plan/amcc-sensory-friendly. This show is made possible by the support Pittsburgh CLO receives from RAD through their Accessibility and Inclusion Grants.

Tickets are now available by calling 412-456-6666 or online at Click Here.



MEET THE CAST:

Michael Cerveris (Ebenezer Scrooge) is a two-time Tony Award winning actor for his roles as Bruce Bechdel in FUN HOME, for which he also received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor, and as John Wilkes Booth in ASSASSINS. He has also garnered Tony Award nominations for his roles in EVITA, LOVEMUSIK, SWEENEY TODD, and THE WHO'S TOMMY. He can currently be seen on television as Watson in the HBO series THE GILDED AGE. He can also be seen as Assistant Director Gunn in the most recent season of the Netflix series MINDHUNTER and in HBO's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA and Showtime's BILLIONS. He is most recognizable to television audiences for his roles as James Castro on CBS' THE GOOD WIFE, Ramses IV on Amazon's THE TICK, Professor Pyg on FOX's GOTHAM, as Marvin Frey on HBO's TREME, and as the Observer on FOX's FRINGE. His film credits include the cult hits STAKE LAND, CIRQUE DU FREAK: THE VAMPIRE'S ASSISTANT, and THE MEXICAN opposite James Gandolfini with Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Cerveris also has an extensive career as a musician. He has sung with the New York City Opera and the New York Philharmonic, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and New Orleans' Jazz Fest. He was the guitarist in punk icon Bob Mould's touring band on his US/UK tour and has shared stages with Pete Townshend, Frank Black of the Pixies, The Breeders, Teenage Fanclub, and Stone Temple Pilots. He has released two solo albums, DOG EARED and PIETY. He tours and records with his Americana band, Loose Cattle, who have released their debut album, Heavy Lifting, a live album, North of Houston, the Pony Girl 45, and their celebrated Christmas album, Seasonal Affective Disorder (for Scrooges and non-Scrooges alike)



John Paul BERRY (Town Crier, Young Scrooge, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come) is thrilled to be back with PCLO this winter! Among being a junior musical theatre major at Carnegie Mellon University, he is a writer, musician, and plant father. The next production you can find him in is Lonely Planet at Carnegie Mellon in April. He wants to thank his family here in Pittsburgh and his family back home in Texas. He hopes y'all have a wonderful and peaceful holidays. @jp.berry



MARISSA BUCHHEIT (Swing) is delighted to ring in the holidays with PCLO! Most recently seen in PCLO's tick, tick...BOOM!, Marissa has performed with various theaters around Pittsburgh and Southern Florida including Pittsburgh CLO, Front Porch Theatricals, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Gulf Coast Symphony, and West Coast Black Theater Troupe. Favorite past credits include Vanessa in In the Heights, and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show. Endless love to Fiance, Alex, and her Mom. For Dad, always.



Melessie Clark (Peg, Caroler) is a Pittsburgh actor, voiceover, and teaching artist. A graduate of Point Park University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, Melessie has been seen in PCLO's Once on This Island (Mama Euralie), Into the Woods (Lucinda) and The Wizard of Oz (Glinda), Pittsburgh Public Theatre's Two Trains Running (Risa), Little Shop of Horrors (Ronnette), and School Girls; the African Mean Girls Play (Eloise). Melessie has also been seen in the new musical Goddess at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Instagram: @melessieclark



CHRISTIAN CLAUSNITZER (Dick Wilkins) is thrilled to be making his PCLO debut as Dick Wilkins in AMCC! He is a Senior Musical theatre major at WVU and a Pennsylvania native. He has recently performed on the Main stage at WVU In RENT (Mark), Bright Star (Jimmy Ray), and Ride the Cyclone (Mischa). Christian would like to thank Scott Evans and the PCLO team for this opportunity, as well as his family friends for their love and support.



SUSANA CORDÓN (Martha Cratchit) is thrilled to be returning to AMCC for her third year! A senior at CMU, Susana will be playing Desiree in CMU's production of A Little Night Music in April 2024. Credits include Olive in CMU's 25th…Spelling Bee and Sister Mary Robert in PCLO's Sister Act. Susana is thankful for her AMCC family and wishes you all joy and light during the holidays!



Justin Fortunato (Fred, Businessman) is honored to be returning to AMCC this year! Credits include: The Pittsburgh Public, PICT theatre, The REP, PCLO, Primestage, St. Vincent Summer theatre, and Dream Catcher Theatre. He is the co-founder of Carrnivale Theatrics and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. He is a proud member of the Actor's Equity Association.



Aaron Galligan-Stierle (Bob Cratchit) PCLO: Guys & Dolls (Benny Southstreet). Broadway: Phantom of the Opera (Monsieur Andre), Ragtime (Henry Ford), and Grinch (Papa Who). National Tour: White Christmas (Mike Nulty) Regional: Utah Shakespeare (9 seasons), Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Rev, Oregon Shakespeare, and many more. Head of Musical Theatre at Slippery Rock University. Training: BFA Shenandoah University, MFA Penn State. Love to Shannon, Devin, and Zoe. @Aarongs1



Lisa Ann Goldsmith (Mrs. Cratchit) is thrilled to be back for her 13th year! She is the Dialect Coach for this production as well as the recent PCLO summer productions of The Sound of Music and Once on This Island. Lisa Ann has professional acting credits across the country and is the co-host of the award-winning podcast The Bardcast: It's Shakespeare, You Dick! with listeners in six out of the seven world continents – come on, Antarctica!! Lisa Ann is also the Theatrical/TV, Commercial, and Co-Ed Business Representative for the SAG-AFTRA Ohio-Pittsburgh local. #sagaftrastrong



TED GUZMAN (Swing) is thrilled to be working at the Pittsburgh CLO again, where he was last seen in Anything Goes this past summer. He most recently performed in RENT: In Concert at the Kennedy Center. Ted is a junior at Carnegie Mellon University studying Musical Theatre. He has a dog named Sassy!



KAT HARKINS (Charity Worker, Ghost of Christmas Past) is overjoyed to be back with AMCC for her fourth year! Previous PCLO credits include Sally Brown (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown), Susie Bones (PUFFS), and Martha Cratchit (A Musical Christmas Carol). A Pittsburgh native, and a graduate of Point Park University's acting program, it is one of her all-time favorite things to get this city in the Christmas spirit! Love to the cast, crew, her friends, and family!



Tim Hartman (Charity Worker, Mr. Fezziwig, Ghost of Christmas Present, Businessman) is celebrating 31 years in A Musical Christmas Carol! He has been professionally acting, singing, writing, cartooning, and storytelling since 1972. Though known primarily for his work on the stage, including appearances on Broadway in A Tale of Two Cities and the Tony nominated Finian's Rainbow, Tim's greatest joy is performing his own brand of freewheeling, stand-up comedy, storytelling for children, and family audiences. You can also see Tim as the spokesman for Washington Financial Bank. Tim is an award-winning political cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. His work has appeared in magazines, books, and newspapers across America. timhartman.com



MADDIE KOCUR (Fan, Laundress) is a Pittsburgh native who is elated to be making her PCLO debut! She hails from Seton Hill University with a BFA in Musical Theater and recent theater credits have been with Pittsburgh New Works, Vigilance Theater Group, Prime Stage, and 12 Peers Theatre. Many thanks to the PCLO for providing this wonderful opportunity and to all my friends, coaches, and family; all my gratitude for your unwavering love and support! @maddiekocur



Daniel Krell (Marley's Ghost, Young Marley, Businessman) a 2019 Pittsburgh Post Gazette Performer of The Year, Dan has appeared in over 35 productions with PCLO. He's played major roles with the region's professional theatres, such as Pittsburgh Public, City Theatre, and Quantum, as well as theatres around the country, including Clarence Brown Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory, and Gateway Playhouse among others. Dan is a veteran of many film, TV, and voice-over productions including playing Mr. McFeely opposite Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the film A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD.



Christine Laitta (Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig) was last seen in Into The Woods, The Sound Of Music, and Guys & Dolls. Chris has also performed at the cabaret in Forbidden Broadway, Forbidden Broadway, SVU, Girls Only, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Up And Away, Game On and The Book Of Merman. She is a staple of the Pittsburgh theater community, and the creator of Chris Laitta's TV Tunes Sing Along. She's also the co-author of The Dramatically Different classroom Kagan publishing. She is thrilled to return to the AMCC family.



J. ALEX NOBLE (Goose Vendor, School Master, Toy Train Vendor, Topper) is thrilled to be back with PCLO and AMCC. Other PCLO credits include Harry the Horse in Guys & Dolls, Franz in The Sound Of Music, Bunsen in NEWSIES, Avram in Fiddler On The Roof and as Jameson in the premiere production of The Double-Threat Trio at the CLO Cabaret. He has appeared onstage with Pittsburgh Public Theater, Quantum Theater, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, Pittsburgh Playwrights, West Virginia Public Theater, and Westmoreland Performing Arts. He is a graduate of Point Park University and has been a member of Actor's Equity since 2012.



BRADY D. PATSY (Caroler, Cantor, Choirmaster) is thrilled to be making his return to the stage with his A Musical Christmas Carol debut. He was slotted to play Michael in tick, tick…BOOM! at the CLO Cabaret, but was unable to due to an untimely broken leg. Brady was last seen as Angie the Ox in Guys & Dolls, Tonton Julian in Once on this Island, and Cinderella's Father in Into the Woods. Remember to keep Christmas with you, always!



BENJAMIN KENT PIMENTAL (Peter Cratchit, Schoolboy, Dance Captain) is a Pittsburgh native, who is proud to be back home again working with CLO! Favorite Credits: Max in The Play That Goes Wrong (LPPAC), Cliff in Cabaret (Blackrock Theater), Various roles in A Musical Christmas Carol ‘09/ ‘16- ‘22, Linus in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, & AD/ASM/Understudy for Michael- Tick, Tick...BOOM! (PCLO), Scarecrow- The Wizard of Oz (Palace Theater), Billy in Bright Star (CCM). Love to Ali, Mom, Dad, Stelle, & CCM MT ‘20/ ‘21! @pimentalonrye www.bkpimental.com



JASON SHAVERS (Caroler, Tom Watkins, Minister, Undertaker) Pittsburgh CLO Credits: The Sound of Music (Ensemble), A Musical Christmas Carol (Swing), You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Snoopy), PUFFS (Swing), Game On (Monty Price), Perfect Wedding (Swing), First Date (Swing). Favorite past shows include Kinky Boots (Lola), Choir Boy (Headmaster Marrow), Dreamgirls (Marty), and The Rocky Horror Show (Frank-N-Furter). Jason has also been seen onscreen in commercials for PA Lottery, UPMC, PNC Bank and the films Not Cool (JayJay) and Fathers & Daughters. IG: @jayeant



SAIGE SMITH (Belle, Alice) is overjoyed to return to CLO for the holidays! Most recently she played Ophelia in Quantum Theatre's Hamlet. Additional credits include Sister Act (Tina/Ensemble), PUFFS (Leanne), Kinky Boots (Pat), A Musical Christmas Carol (Fan/Alice/Belle) with Pittsburgh CLO, Something to Live For (Production Understudy), Steel Magnolias (Annelle), A Midsummer Night's Dream in Harlem (Hermia), Murder on the Orient Express (Greta) with Pittsburgh Public Theater, and Clyde's (Letitia) with City Theatre Company. Happy Holidays!



ERIKA STRASBURG (Bess, Caroler, Missy Watkins) is happy to be back for her 11th year with AMCC! Previous PCLO credits include: The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, Titanic, Up & Away, Pump Boys & Dinettes, and Ring of Fire. Later this winter, she'll play Susan in the musical Big at Bristol Riverside Theater. When she's not on stage, Erika supports teenagers and young adults with their mental health & wellness. Love to her husband and to the entire AMCC fam. @airekuh



Andrea Weinzierl (Swing) is a Pittsburgh native, CLO Academy & Mini Star alumni, Gene Kelly Award "Best Actress" winner, Jimmy Award Nominee, and Point Park MT alum. PCLO credits include Erma in Anything Goes, Kitty in The Drowsy Chaperone, Ensemble in 42nd Street and Seven Brides…Brothers, and a swing in A Chorus Line. Local Fitness Instructor! Instagram @andrea.susan.11 For Matt Roo, who constantly inspires me to be my best.



EMMETT KENT (Turkey Boy, Ignorance, Daniel) is excited to be joining the cast of AMCC for the 4th year! Emmett has been Tiny Tim for the last 3 years and has "graduated" to one of the older Cratchit kids. Emmett is a 7th grader at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and a proud member of the CLO Academy. In addition to AMCC, credits include The Sound of Music (Kurt u/s), A Wrinkle in Time (Charles Wallace), and The Wizard of Oz (Munchkin).

