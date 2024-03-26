MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to be Presented at Pittsburgh Musical Theater This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet for a 4-week run at the Gargaro Theater, located 327 S Main Street in the West End.

Based on the true story of a legendary impromptu recording session, Million Dollar Quartet brings to life the iconic moment when four of the greatest names in rock 'n' roll history - Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash - came together at Sun Records in Memphis on December 4, 1956. Audiences will journey back in time to witness the magic of these icons as they perform their greatest hits, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Hound Dog," "I Walk the Line," and many more.

The production team includes Colleen Doyno (Producer), Tim Seib (Director), and Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director). The cast features Collin Yates as Elvis Presley, Allen Law as Johnny Cash, Taylor Isaac Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis, and JON ROHLF as Carl Perkins.

"Prepare to be dazzled by this sensational production, featuring an ensemble of gifted actors and musicians who bring to life the unforgettable talents of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Get ready to be swept away by the electrifying energy of PMT's off-Broadway venue, the Gargaro Theater in the West End. This intimate venue ensures an immersive experience, placing the audience at the heart of the action as they witness the magic of these iconic figures. We can't wait to transport audiences back to that fateful night, with performances that capture the essence of each legendary artist. Million Dollar Quartet promises to deliver an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, and entertainment for audiences of all ages. - Colleen Doyno, Executive Director

To purchase tickets and view a complete listing of dates and times, please visit pittsburghmusicals.com/mdqtickets. You may also call the Cultural Trust Box Office at (412) 456-6666 for assistance. Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets by calling (412) 471-6930 or emailing groupsales@trustarts.org.