Lebanon Pride 2024 Celebration Announced

A community partnership comprised of several Lebanon-based organizations and individuals has announced plans for a Lebanon Pride 2024 celebration to occur on Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 1PM to 5PM on 8th Street between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets in Lebanon.

As with previous Lebanon Pride celebrations, this event will be designed for all age groups and open to the entire community. The event will feature safe and neighborhood-friendly music, dancing, and entertainment as well as vendors from human service organizations, healthcare organizations, and affirming businesses and churches to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Lebanon County. To learn more visit: https://sarccheals.org/events/lebanon-pride-2024/.

The planning committee is requesting event sponsorships and community donations to support this event. Both nonprofit organizations and businesses are invited to register to serve as vendors. To donate, or to officially sponsor the event, please contact Ali Perrotto at SARCC by emailing info@sarccheals.org. To register as a vendor, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lebanon-pride-2024-tickets-908245565937.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, located at 22 South 6th Street in Lebanon, will again host a community worship service to open the Lebanon Pride 2024 celebration. The service will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 10:30AM. The purpose of the service is to reinforce that those who identify as LGBTQ+ are children of God who have a full and equal claim with all other persons to love and acceptance. The service will conclude with a Progress Pride Flag-raising ceremony in the churchyard and a community reception in the church auditorium. St. Luke's will again form a special choir to perform at this service; please contact communications@stlukeslebanon.org if interested in joining.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 6:30PM – 8:30PM, St. Luke's will also host an open house event called “Lights of Pride: An Evening of Prayer, Meditation, and Reconciliation.” This event will feature the St. Luke's sanctuary illuminated in Pride colors and offer a safe and affirming space for reflection and the opportunity to speak privately with clergy. The Lebanon satellite office of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading (located within St. Luke's) will also have an open house to promote their supportive services. St. Luke's is an open and affirming congregation.

