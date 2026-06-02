LIVING NEWS FEST '26 to Return to Carnegie Stage

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Throughline Theatre is producing its third Living News Festival at Carnegie Stage June 11-14. Based on the 1930's Federal Theatre Project, Throughline's former Artistic Director, J. Cody Spellman, began the process of gathering some of the region's top playwrights to present new 10 minute plays ripped from the headlines of local Pittsburgh news. For the 2026 season, Eddie Kunz is at the helm, producing the company's third offering of new works.

The festival brings together a wealth of Pittsburgh talent to collaborate on these new plays. Playwrights Michael A. Buzzelli, Dan J. Kirk, Brian Knavish, Eddie Kunz, Arabelle Pollock, and A.J. Wittman have written scripts that will be brought to the stage by directors Jason Burke, Tal Kroser, Jillian Lovelace, Apryl Peroney, Tom Protulipac, and Stephanie Swift.

Featured ensemble for the plays will include Amy Baschnagel, Carly Chotiner, Dewayne Curry, Terri Davis, Andrea Disch, Rick Dutrow, Chris Duvall, Elizabeth Glyptis, Adam Hawkins, Matt Henderson, Jeffrey Johnson, Brian Kadelcik, Erika Krenn, Dannette Pemberton, Tom Sarpi, Brian Schumaker, Timothy Syciarz, and Kayla Williams.

Peroney, Protulipac, and Swift will be acting as well as directing, and the entire show will be emceed by Jennifer Welch.

Tickets can be purchased online and will be available at the door at a price of $15 for General Admission. Performances on June 11th, 12th, and 13th will begin at 7:30 PM, with matinees at 2:30 PM on June 13th and 14th. Attendance on Opening Night, Thursday June 11th, will include admission to our Opening Night Party with refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the cast, and tickets priced at $30. A limited number of Pay What You Can tickets are available at each performance. All performances will be at Carnegie Stage, 25 W Main St, Carnegie, PA 15106.

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