LES MISERABLES Comes to the Byham Theater This Week

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and 2 p.m. on November 4th and 5th.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT), in collaboration with the CAPA orchestra, will perform the school edition of the international award-winning musical LES MISERABLES as this year's annual production that takes place at the Byham Theater in the Cultural District.

Presented in partnership with The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, the show will feature 70 young artists from PMT Conservatory on stage and 65 students from CAPA in the orchestra pit.

The production team is led by Quinn Patrick Shannon (director), Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique (choreographers), and Francesca Tortorello (music director)

LES MISERABLES is the world's longest-running musical - a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel, with one of the most memorable scores of all time. Featuring thrilling and beloved songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and 2 p.m. on November 4th and 5th. The Byham Theater is located at 101 Sixth St. downtown. Tickets can be purchased online at pittsburghmusicals.com/lesmistickets or by calling (412) 456-6666.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has helped to transform a downtrodden section of Downtown into a world-class Cultural District that stands as a national model of urban revitalization through the arts. Touring Broadway, contemporary dance, family performances, festivals, visual arts, education and community events are among the wide variety of arts and entertainment programs that the Trust presents and exhibits. Hundreds of artists, thousands of students, and millions of people expand their horizons in our theaters, galleries, and public art environments.




