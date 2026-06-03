Kyra Kennedy and More to Star in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Pittsburgh CLO

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh CLO has revealed the cast and creative team of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, running June 23-28 at the Benedum Center as part of Pittsburgh CLO's 2026 Summer of Musicals.

Tickets are on sale now at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666.

"There's no better way to begin our 2026 PNC Summer of Musicals than with the uplifting story and unforgettable music of BEAUTIFUL," said Mark Fleischer, Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer. "This production showcases the extraordinary depth of talent that defines Pittsburgh CLO, with Academy students, emerging professionals, accomplished local artists, and Broadway veterans sharing the stage together. Created right here in Pittsburgh for our community, BEAUTIFUL celebrates the power of music, mentorship, and storytelling to bring people together."

This summer marks Pittsburgh CLO's milestone 80th Anniversary, celebrated in honor of Carol Hefren Tillotson, a devoted supporter and advocate for the arts in our community. For eight decades, Pittsburgh CLO has brought the magic of live musical theater to Pittsburgh audiences while helping launch the careers of countless performers who have gone on to Broadway, national tours, television, and film.

Need more Pittsburgh Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...