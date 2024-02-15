Jazz Icon Herbie Hancock To Perform at Byham Theater in March

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in partnership with August Wilson African American Cultural Center will welcome Herbie Hancock to Pittsburgh's Cultural District for an evening of performance by the legendary jazz icon on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

There is limited ticketed availability for this high-demand concert event. For tickets and information, please visit official Pittsburgh Cultural Trust ticket sources: TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-6666, or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Janis Burley Wilson, President and CEO for the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, remarks, “As a jazz presenter, and someone committed to sharing the legacy and history of this beloved art form, jazz, it is an honor to bring Herbie Hancock, one of the progenitors of modern jazz to Pittsburgh. I consider it one of the most important events ever presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.”

“The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is thrilled to partner with the August Wilson African American Cultural Center to bring this pioneering artist and true icon of jazz music to Pittsburgh's Cultural District,” said Sarah Aziz, Interim Vice President of Programming and Manager of DEAI Initiatives for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Now in the seventh decade of his professional life, Herbie Hancock remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business, and music. Herbie Hancock has been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960's. As a member of the Miles Davis Quintet that pioneered a groundbreaking sound in jazz, he also developed new approaches on his own recordings, followed by his work in the 70s — with record-breaking albums such as “Headhunters” — that combined electric jazz with funk and rock in an innovative style that continues to influence contemporary music. “Rockit” and "Future Shock" marked Hancock's foray into electronic dance sounds; during the same period, he also continued to work in an acoustic setting with V.S.O.P.

Hancock received an Academy Award for his Round Midnight film score and 14 Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year for “River: The Joni Letters,” and two 2011 Grammy Awards for the globally collaborative CD, “The Imagine Project.”

Hancock serves as Creative Chair for Jazz for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and as Institute Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. In 2011 Hancock was named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and in December of 2013, received a Kennedy Center Honor. His memoirs, Herbie Hancock: Possibilities, were published by Viking in 2014, and in February 2016 he was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Hancock is currently in the studio at work on a new album.

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is a non-profit cultural organization located in Pittsburgh's Cultural District that generates artistic, educational, and community initiatives that advance the legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. One of the largest cultural centers in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the celebration of Black culture and the African diaspora, the non-profit organization welcomes more than 119,000 visitors locally and nationally. Through year-round programming across multiple genres, such as the annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Black Bottom Film Festival, AWCommunity Days, TRUTHSayers speaker series, and rotating art exhibits in its galleries, the Center provides a platform for established and emerging artists of color whose work reflects the universal issues of identity that Wilson tackled, and which still resonate today. awaacc.org

The Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents Series features an exceptional season of dazzling area premieres, returning favorites, and one-of-a-kind performances for all ages. Featuring music, dance, comedy, theater, and everything in between, the Series brings an array of national and international award-winning performers to the Cultural Trust's unique stages. Dentons Cohen & Grigsby has been the presenting sponsor of the Trust Presents Series since the 2008-2009 season.

Dentons is designed to be different. As the world's largest global law firm with 21,000 professionals in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries, we can help you grow, protect, operate and finance your business. Our polycentric and purpose-driven approach, together with our commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and ESG, ensures we challenge the status quo to stay focused on what matters most to you. Dentons.com